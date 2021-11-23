Why is Bored Mommy Waking Up the new craze in the NFT World?

The mummies have finally “woken after two hiccups that almost threatened their “resurrection”. And people in the non-fungible token (NFT) universe are cheering the arrival of the Bored Mummy Waking Up (BMWU) on the Ethereum blockchain. Here’s what you need to know.

The name might sound similar to the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which is sought after even by celebrities such as Josh Hart, The Chainsmokers and Steph Curry. However, BMWU is a relatively new entrant in the NFT world and has a more comic-book style, mythological and historical inspiration behind the collection.

BMWU is the world’s first mummy-themed NFT. It was officially launched on 8 August, 2021, and has recorded a total sales volume of 3,300 Ether (ETH), or USD 13,770,900 (as of 22 November, 2021). Its highest sales record is 10 ETH, or USD 40,000 (as of 22 November 2021), for one BMWU.

According to PR Newswire Asia, holders of the NFT numbered 3,723 within the first quarter of operations.

Here’s all we know about Bored Mummy Waking Up

Initial stumbles

It has not been a smooth road to success for BMWU. There was a technical glitch between its server and OpenSea in the first month of its operation. Soon after, a hacking incident with its Ali Cloud server forced the NFT makers to pay 200 ETH as compensation to its holders.

Following the incident, the metadata of BMWU was moved to a secure InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).

Rising of BMWU

A collection of Bored Mummy Waking Up NFTs. (Image credit: Bored Mummy Waking Up)

Despite the incidents, BMWU bounced back to release extensions such as the Gratitude Drop and Halloween Drop, which were designed to appreciate the support of the BMWU community during crises.

The Gratitude Drop contained 3,888 unique NFTs and features baby girl and baby boy mummies. The Halloween drop, also known as Halloween Royal Rumble, features mummified avatars inspired by famous horror characters from books, comics and mythologies such as Vladimir, PAN, Nagini, Jacko and Elkenstein.

On 12 September, the BMWU purchased five plots of estates in The Sandbox’s The Walking Dead auction. This led to their official entry into the Metaverse. On 10 October, six pieces of land in Cryptovoxel were purchased.

According to PR Newswire Asia, the makers of BMWU are working towards creating 3D mummy avatars in The Sandbox besides a social hub to bring the entire community into a single gathering to form virtual towns showcasing the artworks.

“We have many exciting plans in the pipeline for the Bored Mummy NFT, such as the Pyramid Drop and the Maker Drop which will be launched in December this year,” Bored Mummy Waking Up founder Louivee told PR Newswire Asia.

Legendary figures ‘revived’

Qin Shi Huang and Empress Dowager Cixi NFTs of Bored Mummy Waking Up collection. (Image credit: Bored Mummy Waking Up)

The collection comprises 8,888 Bored Mummy Waking Up NFTs. Each mummy has 184 traits with 14 attribute categories.

The makers describe the NFTs as mythological figures on their official website.

“Thousands of years ago, the human race believed in the power of the spirits around us. These spirits were our guiding light – helping us to build kingdoms and fight bloody battles that ended in glorious victories. For many lifetimes, the wandering spirits were mankind’s most faithful Guardians,” reads a description of the NFTs.

The “Guardians” are real historical figures reimagined by the makers as mummies. As many as 444 of the total number of NFTs in the collection are drawn on the likenesses of historical figures such as Tutankhamun, Empress Dowager Cixi, Cleopatra, Elizabeth I, Qin Shi Huang, Napoleon, Sitting Bull, and even pirate Black Beard.

The backdrops of the “Guardian” NFTs are also connected to the history of the characters they are inspired by. For instance, the Egyptian pyramids feature in the Tutankhamun and Cleopatra, while a battlefield with cannons forms the backdrop of the Napoleon NFT.

Underlining climate change

The Climate Warrior ‘guardian’ character of the Bored Mummy Waking Up NFTs. (Image credit: Bored Mummy Waking Up)

Suggesting that the “Guardians” were behind the creation of some famous man-made structures such as the Great Wall of China, the makers emphasise threats, like climate change and plague, that have affected our world adversely.

“Mankind soon became blinded by greed and lust for power. Toxic waste and deforestation gradually led to the ruin and devastation of our world. We were plagued by diseases and climate change, which brought upon catastrophic damages to the mighty kingdom that our Guardians have once helped us build,” reads the description.

One of the “Guardians” is, in fact, a character called Climate Warrior.

“A man of courage striving to bring peace and solutions for the crisis taking place across the Earth. He has the ability to travel back from the future to empower mankind and save the world from catastrophic climate disasters to preserve what is left,” reads a profile of the character.

Climate Warrior is a mummy who wears a radioactive mask bearing an insignia of the ancient Egyptian symbol of the Ankh.

(Main and Featured images: Bored Mummy Waking Up)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.