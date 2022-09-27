CASETiFY launches a pop-up in Thailand and our phones are ready for a makeover

If changing your phone case is the millennial equivalent of changing your wallpaper at home, CASETiFY, we’re ready for your pop-up in Thailand.

Anyone and everyone who lives on their phones will know the smartphone case brand called CASETiFY. Whilst there is still no official store from the tech brand here in Thailand, we’re happy to report that a pop-up store has landed at Bangkok’s CentralWorld.

[Featured Image Credit: CASETiFY]

CASETiFY launches a pop-up store in Bangkok

Open now until early spring next year, the CASETiFY pop-up store will feature various smartphone cases and technology equipment with thousands of designs to choose from. There will also be exclusive collections, special promotions, and even customisable accessories, ranging from AirPod cases to laptop cases, water bottles, and more.

Designed under a “360° Creative Hub” concept, the pop-up store covers a good 80-square metres, so it’s likely to provide something for everyone. From what we’re hearing, they’ve even got cases for the recently launched iPhone 14, so especially if you’re a lucky new phone owner, you’re going to want to check this out.

This CASETiFY pop-up store is located at Atrium, 1st floor, CentralWorld, and runs from 26 September 2022 until 25 March 2023.