NYC’s famous Dominique Ansel Bakery launches the “Cronut(R)” NFT Collection

As if we couldn’t be more surprised by New York City’s Dominique Ansel Bakery’s debut of the donut x croissant (Cronut) hybrid in 2013. To celebrate its ninth anniversary, famous bakery is launching a “Cronut(R)” Non Fungible Token (NFT) this week.

The limited edition series features the bakery’s five popular flavours that have been savoured by guests over the years, and is being released as a tribute to the now-iconic pastry created by the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef.

In an Instagram post, Ansel said, “If these past nine years have taught me anything, it’s that we’ve been incredibly grateful and fortunate to have welcomed so many of you through our doors, from all over the world, and continued to push forward with what we can create every day.”

Here’s what we know about Dominique Ansel’s NFT launch

All you need to know about the digital Cronuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel)

Initially, Ansel’s collection will have 60 NFTs. As per the chef’s official Instagram handle, “each in 5 different flavors voted on by you (and also served in Cronut® Hole form in Soho the weekend of May 13-15!), along with a special collage of our past May flavors, 10 editions of each.”

The tempting flavours include ‘Salted Dulce de Leche’ (Nov 2013), ‘Burnt Vanilla & Smoked Caramel’ (April 2016), ‘Strawberry & Lemon Verbena’ (June 2017), ‘Meyer Lemon & Wildflower Honey’ (July 2019), and ‘Guava & Orange Blossom’ (May 2021).

These cronuts will also be re-released in Cronut Hole form, from 13 to 15 May 2022, at the Soho bakery as part of the annual Cronut birthday celebration.

Like most NFTs, each cronut comes with special access and perks, including early access to new pastry launches in the future and an exclusive pass to skip the line on your next visit to a Dominique Ansel Bakery, amongst others.

This collection is available on OpenSea from 4 May from 9am EDT onwards.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Cronut NFT/Dominique_Ansel_Bakery/Open Sea)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.