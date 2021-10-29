Home > Gear > Tech > Facebook is now Meta: the best Twitter reactions to the rebranding
Facebook is now Meta: the best Twitter reactions to the rebranding
29 Oct 2021 03:42 PM

Facebook is now Meta: the best Twitter reactions to the rebranding

Facebook is now Meta: the best Twitter reactions to the rebranding
Facebook is now Meta: the best Twitter reactions to the rebranding

The company Facebook has rebranded its name to Meta, and naturally, Twitter is aflame with reactions.

Facebook’s announcement Thursday that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people and even the social media giant itself.

While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company’s scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.

Here are some highlights of the meme and pun-fueled wisecracks:

‘Changing name to Meat’

Meat jokes were all the rage, with US hamburger chain Wendy’s tweeting shortly after the news: “Changing name to Meat.”

Remaining true to its word, the chain did just that — but only on its Twitter profile.

A tweeting wit under the handle @NicoTheMemeDude queried: “Is this the beginning of the Meataverse?”

To which Wendy’s retorted: “very meta.”

Meta’s newly minted Twitter account, which already accrued 13.5 million followers, cordially chimed in: “Nice to meat you, @Wendys.”

Meta ‘Sounds like a drug’

Though Meta will just be the name of the parent company, and the app will still be called Facebook, some observers were concerned.

“How can you tell anyone that you’re on Meta. Sounds like a drug,” wrote @careaware.

– ‘Meh was taken’ –

The social network’s new name spurred plenty of disappointment too.

“Why did Facebook pick ‘Meta’? ‘Meh’ was taken,” wrote @maxgoff.

Facebook rebranding to Meta is indeed very meta…

For lots of people, meta will forever describe something that refers back to or is about itself, like a film about people making a film about filmmaking.

“Everyone posting about Facebook on Twitter is very… meta,” wrote @JohnRush32.

‘Not the problem’

Despite the jokes, Facebook’s critics were not amused by the name change, which they argued dodges the real issue.

“The name was never the problem,” wrote an activist group calling itself The Real Facebook Oversight Board.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

