GoPro: HERO 10 Black camera launches in Thailand

As of September 17, 2021, the new GoPro HERO 10 Black camera is officially available for purchase in Thailand.

Over the years, GoPro has always launched their product – more specifically, their GoPro HERO action cameras – during mid-September. Although this year is no different in regards to the release time, their new HERO 10 Black camera exceeds expectations.

“HERO10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price. Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved HERO camera,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

Now, let’s capture the specs of this groundbreaking gadget, shall we?

Specifications

Better resolution, improved frame rates, reduced weight, a new GP2 processor, and an advanced HyperSmooth 4.0 – these are just a few of the new and improved features on the latest action camera. The all-new GP2 processor enables double the frame rate, introduces a more responsive interface with quicker captures, and incorporates HyperSmooth 4.0. The HyperSmooth 4.0 offers all of the fan favourite features including commendable stabilisation for all modes, better low light captures, and speedy touchscreen responsiveness. All in all, this GP2 processor offers twice the performance of the GP1. Ergo, to say the very least, the tenth flagship HERO camera is a huge upgrade from its predecessors.

Rugged durability

Known and loved for their reputation to withstand drowning, crashing, thrashing, throwing, and falling, GoPro cameras are no stranger to crudity. Consequently, the American technology company has incremented its waterproof capabilities. The HERO 10 comes with a removable hydrophobic lens cover and a water-shedding glass which is more scratch-resistant than its previous versions.

Content Management

The HERO 10 proffers three ways for users to manage and transfer their content: auto uploading to the cloud, wireless transfers, and wired transfer for those who are a little old-school. However, the wired transfer is 50% faster than a wireless transfer.

Availability and price

With 2021 being the fourteenth year of leading technology company GoPro in Thailand, GoPro’s latest state-of-the-art product the HERO 10 Black camera is now available to buy off the shelf for THB 16,500.

For more information on the GoPro HERO 10 Black camera, visit their website.