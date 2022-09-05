Leica unveils Cine 1, its first 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector

German camera maker Leica has just unveiled the Cine 1, its first 4K ultra-short-throw projector, a laser TV designed for 80- or 100-inch displays with a service life of up to 25,000 hours.

According to Engadget, the 80-inch version of the Cine 1 can beam images from a distance of just about six inches while the 100-inch model can do so from 12 inches. The Cine 1 is, therefore, described as an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector.

The Cine 1 has a silver premium aluminium body and a slim automatic dust cover. On the sides are perforated plates for improved audio output and ventilation.

About the Leica Cine 1 4K projector

Features include Dolby Atmos

In a statement on 1 September announcing the release of its 4K laser projector, the company said that the Cine 1 has “sophisticated Summicron lens with aspherical elements that are manufactured in accordance with Leica standards.”

To ensure that it delivers the best home theatre experience, Leica has fitted Cine 1 with an integrated Dolby Atmos audio system. There is an integrated TV tuner which includes a CI slot for pay TV channels.

The projector is also equipped with VIDAA smart TV launcher for those who love their streaming platforms.

HDMI and USB ports built in the projector are designed to allow external devices such as gaming consoles and Blu-ray players to be connected to the system.

According to the company, viewers would find that the images projected by the Leica Cine 1 are “considerably less fatiguing for the eyes than conventional TV displays.”

The company says that Leica Cine 1 is more power efficient than an OLED TV of “a comparable size” as the former consumes “significantly less energy.”

Price of the Leica Cine 1 projectors

The Verge reports that the Leica Cine 1 80-inch projector will cost around USD 6,900 while the 100-inch version will cost USD 7,900.

The report also says that to make the UST experience even better, Leica also has on offer ambient light rejection (ALR) screens priced at USD 1,600 for an 80-inch display and USD 1,800 for a 100-inch display.

The company says that it will launch the product in Europe in Q2 2023. Other markets including China and the US will see a later launch.

(Main image: Leica Camera AG/@leica_camera/Twitter; Featured image: Screenshot/Leica Camera/YouTube)

This article first appeared on Augustman Singapore.