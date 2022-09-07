Live updates from Apple Event 2022

The Apple Event 2022 starts at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, the US in a short while from now.

It is the third live Apple event of the year after the March event and June’s WWDC 2022. This event carries the tagline ‘Far Out’ and shows the company’s famous logo in the form of stars set against a night sky, leading to speculations that some camera improvements could be on the way.

Among the products that are expected to be launched by Apple at the ‘Far Out’ event are iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2. There could also be a glimpse of the mixed-reality headset.

It is expected that Apple will discontinue the Mini version of iPhone. Speculations are rife that the iPhone 14 will have two Pro models and a new 6.7-inch, large screen version of the regular model. Most remarkable would be the camera upgrades, including a replacement of the “notch” with the hole punch along with a “pill” design.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 might also have a Pro version. The devices might come with upgraded S8 chip and longer battery life.

A livestream of the event will be available at Apple.com, the Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel. Usually, a recording of the event is made available immediately after the end of the livestream on YouTube.

Here are the major updates from Apple Event 2022

Apple Watch Series 8 announced

Apple COO Jeff Williams announces the Apple Watch Series 8. It is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack resistant.

Tim Cook starts event

Apple CEO Tim Cook started the presentation from the Apple headquarters.

“Today we are here to talk about three products that have become essential for our lives — iPhone 14, Apple Watch and AirPods,” he said, as he went on explaining how the devices are integrated to work in tandem with each other.

