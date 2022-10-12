The 2022 Microsoft Surface event is happening tonight

Tech giant Microsoft is set to unveil new devices in its upcoming Surface event set to stream tonight at 9pm. The event also coincides with the 10th Anniversary of the Surface product line. Speculations are rife as to what Microsoft will be revealing at one of the last major presentations of the year by a major tech company.

Among others, Apple held its ‘Far Out’ event in Cupertino, California, on 7 September where it unveiled four Apple iPhone 14 phones among other products. It was the company’s third major event of the year after one held in March and June’s WWDC 2022. On 6 October, just six days before Microsoft’s event, Google unveiled Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the ‘Made by Google’ event in New York City.

More about Microsoft Surface event 2022

How to watch

The event can be watched live on the official website of Microsoft. Usually, Microsoft also livestreams its events on its official YouTube channel. Therefore, it is also another place where tech enthusiasts can tune in at the event time.

To help people get an alert for the event, Microsoft has placed an option of adding the date to Outlook calendar directly from the official website.

Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 among products to expect at the event

The biggest product that observers are expecting to see at Microsoft Surface event is the launch of the new series of Surface laptops and tablets.

Most likely, Microsoft might release Surface Pro 9 — a tablet that could follow Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which was launched in 2021. The Surface Pro 8 has been a successful product that runs on Microsoft Windows 11 operating system.

Forbes had in September reported that a glimpse of Surface Pro 9 was seen in an FCC document. According to the report, the FCC filing indicates that the Surface Pro 9 will likely have built-in 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 6.

Other reports suggest that the product might come with 12th-generation Core i5 and i7 U-series processors, but its display and other external features might remain unchanged from Surface Pro 8. This means that it will most likely have a 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt ports.

The other major product that is likely to be released at the event could be the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

The Surface Laptop range has not received a new model since mid 2021, which is why the chances of Surface Laptop 5 getting released at the event are very high.

Interestingly, Microsoft dropped a hint with a poll on 10 October, in which it asked people what they would predict for the event. Of the three options Microsoft gave, an overwhelming 64.5 percent of the votes went to “a next level laptop.”

Leaks and speculations suggest that the Surface Laptop 5 might come equipped with the Intel EVO 12th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors. This would obviously be a major performance enhancer for the laptop. There is no clarity on whether Microsoft will also bring in Surface Laptop 5 powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, like it has on Surface Laptop 4.

There is also a high chance of a new Surface Studio, the last version of which was released in 2018. According to Verge, pictures of new accessories suggest that Surface Studio 3 is on the way.

Apart from these, it is also expected that Microsoft will announce Surface Book 2-in-1 and Surface Go budget tablet.

(Main image: Turag Photography/@turagphotos/Unsplash; Featured image: Surface/@surface/Unsplash)