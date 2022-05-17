Netflix is considering a live-streaming feature in the near future

Netflix, one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, is considering launching a live streaming facility for certain unscripted shows and comedy series. Here’s what we know.

Here’s what we know about Netflix’s live stream feature

Netflix has confirmed the upcoming live streaming feature to The Verge, but no date has been fixed yet, as to when it will roll out. However, the live streaming will allow the OTT platform to have live voting for various competition-based shows such as Dance 100.

Along with that, this new feature will also allow Netflix to air reunions of their famous shows live, instead of playing them later, as they recently did for one of their real estate reality shows Selling Sunset.

‘Netflix Is A Joke’ was the first-ever in-person comedy event that Netflix held recently. The large-scale festival that took place from 28 April to 8 May, had over 130 comedians who performed, including Pete Davidson, Ali Wong and Jerry Seinfeld. Clips from the event will be aired on Netflix, later in May. However, there is a possibility that if the show makes a return next year, it will be aired live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Live streaming on other platforms

Recently, Disney Plus used the live streaming feature on their OTT platform. It aired the Academy Awards live in February, making it a first for them. Moreover, Disney Plus will be airing one of the biggest dancing reality shows – Dancing With The Stars as a part of their live feature, later in 2022.

It was also reported that Netflix lost a lot of subscribers recently, whereas, in the first quarter of 2022, Disney Plus gained around 7.9 million new subscribers. Live streaming and introducing cheaper ad-supporting subscriptions are some of the new methods that Netflix will be trying to reverse the dip in numbers.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Thibault Penin/Unsplash)

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia.