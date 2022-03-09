All the new Apple products for 2022: New iPhone 13 in green, iPad Air, and Mac Studio

Apple has finally wrapped up its first product event of the year. Here are the new Apple products for 2022.

Whilst the iPhone SE comes as no surprise, upgrades to the new iPad Air and the arrival of its latest and most powerful Mac chip and desktop computer should be a pleasant treat for fans of the tech giant.

Even the iPhone 13 got a mid-life upgrade this time, with a brand new and rather unconventional smartphone colourway that will appeal to nature lovers.

Read on for all the new Apple products you can expect to see in 2022:

New iPad Air with M1 Chip

Apple’s mid-range iPad gets an update this year with the tech giant’s M1 processor, already used in the pricier iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. This means that you can expect faster and more efficient performance within this ultra-portable tablet, making work and play on the go even easier. Its 8-Core GPU promises up to 60 percent faster performance and 2x faster graphics performance as compared to its previous generation. With these upgrades, you’ll be able to take on more graphics-intensive projects, from editing multiple streams of 4K video and playing your favourite games, to experiencing more realistic augmented reality.

The new iPad Air isn’t just the most powerful; it’s also more versatile than ever. An upgraded 12-megapixel camera with wide angle lens not only allows you to take better pictures anywhere you go, but also makes Centre Stage possible, a feature which enables the camera to automatically keep you in view even as you move around on video calls and presentations. It also has optional 5G support.

iPhone 13 now comes in green

If there wasn’t a colour that tickled your fancy the first time round, Apple has a new hue in town. Following Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product (Red) hues, there’s now also Alpine Green, a stunning verdure colourway which will be available to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

Everything else remains the same here; an A15 Bionic Chip promises seamless performance, and advanced 5G capability keeps you well-connected for anything life might throw at you. The camera systems in both models are cutting edge, which when coupled with the Super Retina XDR display in the iPhone 13 and the vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro, means you’re promised crisp, crystal-clear visuals and graphics for work and play.

New iPhone SE

Apple’s most affordable iPhone will also get a makeover this year, both inside and out. Now with the powerful A15 Bionic, the 4.7-inch phone brings more possibilities to its users than ever before. The phone comes packed with a powerful 6-core CPU — the fastest in any smartphone — so expect photography, gaming, and augmented reality to be more fluid and seamless than before.

A new camera experience also awaits; here, a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera brings better photos to the mix, with even more features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait Mode. Smart HDR 4 is particularly useful as it ensures faces are properly exposed even under inadequate lighting, and has the ability to render different people in the same photo individually.

The new iPhone SE will also come with 5G for better connectivity, as well as better battery life, thanks to the more efficient A15 Bionic chip and a new Smart Data mode, which conserves battery life by shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds are not needed.

New Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip and Studio Display

Apple’s new Mac model in years will also be its most powerful. For 2022, the entirely new Mac desktop and display is designed to be the ultimate computer for anyone seeking unprecedented performance.

For starters, it’s outfitted with the world’s most powerful chip — the new M1 Ultra — for a personal computer. A giant step up from the M1 Max previously, the M1 Ultra features 20-core CPU to deliver 90 percent higher multi-threaded performance than the fastest 16-core PC desktop chip in the same power envelope. It’s also more efficient, which translates to lesser energy consumed and more importantly, quieter fans. Its sleek, compact design makes it beautiful for any home or office desk too, with external amplified speakers, and a range of ports, SD card slots to support any project.

The new Studio Display is equally chic. Built from a single aluminium extrusion and spanning a generous 19.7cm x 9.5cm, the monitor features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Centre Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. When coupled with the new Mac Studio, users can now do things that were previously difficult to achieve on other desktops, such as rendering massive 3D environments.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.