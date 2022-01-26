Neymar joins the celebrity NFT club with his own Bored Ape Yacht Club

Football player Neymar Jr joins the world of celebrity NFTs.

The star of Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced on his social networks that he had acquired a particularly hot property in the world of NFTs, that of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, for a little over US$1.1 million.

Fellow PSG footballers Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, and Leandro Paredes have also acquired and promoted the trending NFT project. The acquisition of one of these tokens gives the holder exclusive access to physical and digital events, as well as to the commercial rights of the character of their NFT.

They can therefore create merchandise and new works based on their Bored Ape. In Los Angeles and Hollywood, this digital token can open the doors to just about any VIP event too.

(Hero and featured image: John Berry/Contributor/Getty Images & @neymarjr/Twitter)

According to the Bored Ape Yacht Club website, the concept is not just about buying an avatar or a piece of art, but a kind of membership card for a club.

This idea of a closed circle, reserved to the holders of one of the 10,000 Bored Apes, has attracted several other celebrities including American TV show host Jimmy Fallon, basketball player Stephen Curry, and rapper Eminem.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.