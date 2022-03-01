Home > Gear > Tech > An NFT vending machine has opened near Wall Street in New York City
01 Mar 2022 12:34 PM

Buying NFTs is about to become as easy as going to the grocery store. Welcome to 2022, where an NFT vending machine has actually opened in New York.

Near Wall Street in New York City, an NFT platform recently set up the city’s first non-fungible token vending machine. Here, it will be possible for passers-by to acquire NFTs using traditional credit cards.

[Featured Image Credit: Stephan Valentin/Unsplash]

The company’s goal is apparently to support artists and creators who want to sell their digital work. By allowing purchases in traditional currencies, the company also hopes to further popularise the sector and gain exposure for its platform. The American company Neon is an NFT marketplace and gallery built on the Solana blockchain, known to be one of the fastest and most environmentally friendly. Indeed, Solana has taken into account environmental constraints throughout its development and is particularly energy efficient.

In any case, for the Neon platform, the NFT vending machine is a shrewd publicity stunt in the heart of New York. And it could give ideas to other entrepreneurs and investors…

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
