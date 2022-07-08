5 pet care apps every pet owner in Thailand should download

It may not strike you as such at first, but Thailand is actually home to a large number of pet owners. Here are the best pet care apps you can download on both the App Store and Google Play.
Want to monitor your pet when you’re away? Not sure how much food to feed your cat? Trying to train your new puppy? There’s an app for that.
From managing vaccines and insurance, over to teaching your dog how to sit and not pee the bed, various pet care apps are available on various app stores to make the life of pet owners easier. After attending the launch of the innovative and exciting new MyFriend app in Bangkok, we’ve sussed out five key pet care apps every pet parent should have at their disposal. As humans have a calendar app, a water tracker, and several daily alarms, why shouldn’t pets too have access to all these technological wonders? Here are the best pet care apps we found on Thai app stores at the moment.
The best pet care apps to download in Thailand
MyFriend
If you’re a pet owner in Thailand and you only download one app, make it this one. MyFriend Your Pet’s App just launched in Thailand as a one-stop pet care solution that is not only resourceful, but even bilingual. The first Thai and English pet app to be introduced to the market, MyFriend focuses on four key features (with more to come soon): healthcare, insurance, shopping, and magazine. Aiming to build a community of pet owners and pet lovers, the app is trustworthy and informative, and a great space to discover all things pet-related in Thailand. Organise medical appointments, chat with other pet owners, and hear from KOLs: MyFriend has it all.
11Pets
11Pets is great for those who own multiple pets, or for those who like to stay organised. The app is designed to keep track of your pets appointments, medication schedules, and vaccinations. It also sets reminders for upcoming vet appointments. A neat way to keep track of your pet’s needs.
Puppr
For dog owners specifically, Puppr is an app that features over 100 training videos and lessons taught by celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson and The Super Collies. It also allows for live chats with a team of dog trainers, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to train your dog. Especially for new pet parents, this is a useful app to download.
Dog Monitor
Whilst the name indicates that it is designed for dogs, Dog Monitor can be used by all pet owners. The app transfers high-quality live video from your pet’s room to you, so you can monitor your pets live from your phone screen when you’re not home. There is even a function that allows you to speak to your pet and give orders. A webcam is required to make this app work, but it proves especially useful for those pet parents who are away often.
Pet Food Fresh
Not sure how much food to feed your pet? Pet Food Fresh is an app that helps you calculate the correct amount of pet food to serve your pet. Depending on age and weight, the app analyses the different nutrients and minerals your cat or dog may require for a balanced diet.