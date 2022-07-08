5 pet care apps every pet owner in Thailand should download

It may not strike you as such at first, but Thailand is actually home to a large number of pet owners. Here are the best pet care apps you can download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Want to monitor your pet when you’re away? Not sure how much food to feed your cat? Trying to train your new puppy? There’s an app for that.

From managing vaccines and insurance, over to teaching your dog how to sit and not pee the bed, various pet care apps are available on various app stores to make the life of pet owners easier. After attending the launch of the innovative and exciting new MyFriend app in Bangkok, we’ve sussed out five key pet care apps every pet parent should have at their disposal. As humans have a calendar app, a water tracker, and several daily alarms, why shouldn’t pets too have access to all these technological wonders? Here are the best pet care apps we found on Thai app stores at the moment.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash]

The best pet care apps to download in Thailand