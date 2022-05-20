Phoodle: Meet the new Wordle-style game just for food words

In January 2022, Wordle took the internet by storm. The single-word guessing game racked up quite the fanbase, eventually leading to its purchase by The New York Times for an undisclosed amount. But, it left many people hungry for more, leading to an onslaught of copycats like Quordle, which allows users to guess four words at once, BRDL, which requires players to guess the name of a different bird, and Worldle, a geography-based game that allows players to guess a single country based on its map outline each day. And finally, after what seems like a million internet years, food fans have their own. It’s called Phoodle, and it too will have you hooked right from the start.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Olena Sergienko/Unsplash]

Phoodle: A wordle-style game just for food words

Created by cookbook author Julie Loria, the game is relatively straightforward and similar to the others in the Wordle family: Players must guess a daily food-related word. Only this time, the site also comes with food fun facts and tips and a surprise weekly recipe, all related to the Phoodle word of the day.

For example, the word on 9 May was “Apple,” which came with the fun fact, “One apple gives you more energy than a cup of coffee — sorry, coffee lovers.”

Words in this game can include everything from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more.

“I’ve been captivated by puzzles since a young age and my passion grew from simple word-search puzzles to more complex crossword puzzles. As the author of two cookbooks, I knew early on that a culinary puzzle was exactly what I wanted to create,” Loria shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Creating Phoodle was the ultimate puzzle challenge, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Though the newest puzzle game on the block, Phoodle has already attracted some high-profile fans, including Martha Stewart, who made the rather rookie mistake of posting the daily answer to her Instagram for all the world to see (we’ll forgive her this once).

“If you want a new word game to play, and who does not try [Phoodle],” Stewart excitedly captioned the post. “Live today. lots of fun, especially if you love food!!!!!!”

Play Phoodle for yourself on your mobile or desktop browser at phoodle.net.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Main and Feature Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

