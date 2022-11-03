Review: Is the second-gen AirPods Pro worth your dough?

Debating on whether you should spend your hard-earned cash on Apple’s recently-released AirPods Pro? This might help.

Three years since Apple released the first version of the AirPods Pro, the second generation model is finally out in the world. Like most of Apple’s new releases, there doesn’t seem to be anything drastically new with it at first glance. Does that mean it’s just “same old, same old”, or do the AirPods Pro 2 have something special hidden behind a familiar facade?

The pros and cons of the AirPods Pro 2

Pros

While it is true that not a lot has changed design-wise, Apple has touted the new H2 chip as the main improvement of this new iteration of the AirPods Pro. Yes, it’s a common boast for Apple’s devices, whether it’s the A15 Bionic when the iPhone 13 was released or the M2 chip for Macs and iPads. However, their boast seems to be backed up by the devices’ performance, and it’s the same thing with the H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2.

Because of the H2, active noise cancellation has definitely improved, a notable feat since the first generation already did an incredible job with ANC. Another thing the H2 brings to this generation is a new feature called adaptive transparency. Basically, the AirPods are able to filter any harmful loud sounds in your vicinity and lower the volume. This means you can wear the AirPods to a concert and they will help protect your ears while still letting you enjoy the music. I was sceptical about this, so I tested the feature while in front of a stage with a live band playing. I’m glad to report I was wrong and the feature works wonderfully.

The second-gen AirPods Pro now comes with volume control on the stem of each earbud. All you have to do is swipe up or down. For someone with big pudgy fingers, it was surprisingly easy to use, though I still preferred controlling the volume on my phone or Apple Watch.

There’s a slight improvement in the sound quality when using the second-generation AirPods. Sounds are crisper and the bass gives a heavier oomph. This improvement is evident when using spatial audio, allowing you to feel like you’re listening with surround sound, which makes listening so much more enjoyable.

Audiophiles can also enjoy high-quality music with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music along with spatial audio. I do enjoy listening to the high-quality versions of classics like Sweet Child O’ Mine or recent hits like Music for a Sushi Restaurant as it brings out sounds you’d never hear in other streaming services. I had to stop and rewind songs because I was so surprised there was a guitar or vocal part in there I’d never heard before. However, it does come at the expense of significantly lowered volume. Some would say it’s worth it; others, not. You choose.

Not much is new with the AirPods Pro 2’s exterior design aside from a lanyard loop on the side of the charger as well as a small speaker that emits different sounds depending on the charge of your case. It beats having to open your case every time just to check its battery status. At the same time, your case and earbuds’ battery status is visible in the Control Center of your phone as long as it’s connected and doesn’t disappear when you snap the case shut.

Cons

Upon its release, many users complained that their AirPods were randomly disconnecting, and it did happen to me a couple of times. I would be walking around and rocking to some AC/DC or jamming to some Israel Houghton only to be disturbed by my AirPods mysteriously going silent all of a sudden. The embarrassment I suffered as I pressed play on my phone and the speakers began to blare on a crowded train was unforgettable. It doesn’t happen often, and I’m hoping it’s a software issue that can be corrected and not a hardware one, something the first-gen model suffered from when some users reported their earbuds emitted crinkling sounds.

There were other connection issues I faced like when the AirPods would initially connect and only one would emit the connected sound notification. Thankfully, when I start listening to music, everything seems to be okay. I did experience some trouble when using it with a non-Apple device: connecting to a Nintendo Switch, the AirPods would immediately go to ANC mode and wouldn’t revert to Transparency unless it was placed back in the case.

Apart from that, the only other issue I find with the second-gen is its six-hour battery charge (this is with ANC on). Long-haul flyers or people on a lengthy train/car journey will have to put the earbuds back in the case to charge again, so that’s kind of a bummer. The case itself, however, provides approximately 30 hours of listening time with ANC on.

To buy or not to buy?

Clocking in at THB 8,990, the second-generation AirPods Pro is definitely one of the pricier options out there. However, it can’t be denied that Apple did deliver on improving the sound quality and ANC. On top of that, the adaptive transparency feature is not just cool but really useful in preserving your hearing. The connection issues can get annoying, but they’re very minimal so they’re not really a major problem.

If you’re someone who has the first-gen and you’re considering upgrading, it might be a toss-up. The improvement in sound and ANC and the new adaptive transparency feature may perhaps not be enough of a reason for you. But if you’ve had the first-gen since release, I think a change is due. However, if you’re looking for new earphones and you have the dough to spend, the AirPods Pro 2 is a no-brainer.

Visit Apple’s website for more info or to order online.