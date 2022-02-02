The secret to getting more likes on Instagram

Wondering how to get more likes on Instagram? A new study has uncovered a few “secrets” to boosting your post.

Analysing the most ‘liked’ photos on Instagram

Researchers at North Carolina State University analysed 147,963 photos on Instagram across six characteristics of the image: “distribution of colour,” “luminance,” “number of edges,” “number of objects,” “regularity of objects, which is determined by whether the objects share an orientation and the extent to which they overlap,” and “how symmetrical the arrangement of objects is.”

After subjecting the photographs to these different criteria, the researchers were able to determine what made the content most appealing to users. “We found that all six measures are important, but there were particular patterns in which images generated the most positive feedback,” said William Rand, co-author of a paper on the work and an associate professor of marketing at North Carolina State University. According to the results, it’s all about the balance between brightness and color. While feature complexity is essential, too much contrast of colors will not play in the favor of the content creator. On the contrary, internet users will be more attracted by the extremes in terms of the construction of the photo. Very simple and very complex images are most appreciated by users.

If these characteristics are respected, they can increase the number of “likes” by between 3% and 19%. A finding that can be important for brands’ communication strategies on social networks.

Reputation, follower numbers, and captions

“”We are increasingly able to determine whether images included in social media messages are likely to garner interest from consumers,” said William Rand. “”But a lot of the variables that we know affect public interest have very little to do with the images themselves.” Indeed, the reputation of the brand or the number of followers on the Instagram account are the biggest indicators in terms of consumer engagement, the study said. Also be careful with the caption you write under the post, Rand stressed.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.