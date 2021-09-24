4 smart glasses that make your life easier

Smart glasses reflect one of the most futuristic parts and are the next big breakthrough for the wearable gadget world. Here are some that you should know about.
Smart glasses are the iconic frames that are reborn as wearable tech. They create a new lifestyle of smart living and bring users an immersive experience on smart devices. More than just a hot fashion item, they also facilitate your digital communications in the hustle and bustle of city life. A new launch or debut of smart glasses always get all of us buzzing, and their popularity just doesn’t seem to stop at any time. Here, we’ve curated a list of our top picks that will make your life easier and take augmented reality to the next level.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ray-Ban]
Made in partnership with Facebook, Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses are as stylish as the users. These first-generation smart glasses enable you to take phone calls and share your adventures so you can stay present with family, friends, and the world around you. From daily activities to special occasions, the dual integrated 5MP cameras let you capture life spontaneous moments from a first-person perspective, too.
[Image Credit: Ray-ban]
Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II is an innovative collaboration of the Chinese tech giant and South Korean trendy eyewear brand. It gives you access to your phone’s voice assistant and a way to listen to your podcasts or take calls while you walk. Aside from a series of taps and swipes on the frame to control your audio, it automatically lowers the volume based on detected ambient sound as well.
[Image Credit: Huawei]
Thoughtfully designed, BOSE Frames Soprano provides a dash of retro glamour with an elegant touch to the cat-eye style. It flaunts a polarised lens that won’t easily scratch and premium craftmanship to make you look and feel luxurious. It’s the one that leaves you free to hear and interact with the world around you while discreetly listening to music.
[Image Credit: BOSE]
A pack of advanced features is what sets Vuzix Blade Upgraded apart from all the other smart glasses. It caters to the industry demand for certified eye protection and keeps your eyes shaded with full UV protection lenses. Furthermore, it delivers you a hands-free connection to the digital world with built-in market-leading AR technologies. Auto-focus HD camera, noise-cancelling microphones, and full-colour display are some that will level up your augmented-reality experience.
[Image Credit: Vuzix]