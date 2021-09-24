Home > Gear > Tech > 4 smart glasses that make your life easier
4 smart glasses that make your life easier
Gear
24 Sep 2021 01:01 PM

4 smart glasses that make your life easier

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
4 smart glasses that make your life easier
Gear
4 smart glasses that make your life easier

Smart glasses reflect one of the most futuristic parts and are the next big breakthrough for the wearable gadget world. Here are some that you should know about.

Smart glasses are the iconic frames that are reborn as wearable tech. They create a new lifestyle of smart living and bring users an immersive experience on smart devices. More than just a hot fashion item, they also facilitate your digital communications in the hustle and bustle of city life. A new launch or debut of smart glasses always get all of us buzzing, and their popularity just doesn’t seem to stop at any time. Here, we’ve curated a list of our top picks that will make your life easier and take augmented reality to the next level.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ray-Ban]

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses
1
Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

Made in partnership with Facebook, Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses are as stylish as the users. These first-generation smart glasses enable you to take phone calls and share your adventures so you can stay present with family, friends, and the world around you. From daily activities to special occasions, the dual integrated 5MP cameras let you capture life spontaneous moments from a first-person perspective, too.

[Image Credit: Ray-ban]

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses
Price
Approx. THB 9,984
shop now
Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II
2
Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II

Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II is an innovative collaboration of the Chinese tech giant and South Korean trendy eyewear brand. It gives you access to your phone’s voice assistant and a way to listen to your podcasts or take calls while you walk. Aside from a series of taps and swipes on the frame to control your audio, it automatically lowers the volume based on detected ambient sound as well.

[Image Credit: Huawei]

Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II
Price
THB 13,990
shop now
BOSE Frames Soprano
3
BOSE Frames Soprano

Thoughtfully designed, BOSE Frames Soprano provides a dash of retro glamour with an elegant touch to the cat-eye style. It flaunts a polarised lens that won’t easily scratch and premium craftmanship to make you look and feel luxurious. It’s the one that leaves you free to hear and interact with the world around you while discreetly listening to music.

[Image Credit: BOSE]

BOSE Frames Soprano
Price
THB 10,500
shop now
Vuzix Blade Upgraded
4
Vuzix Blade Upgraded

A pack of advanced features is what sets Vuzix Blade Upgraded apart from all the other smart glasses. It caters to the industry demand for certified eye protection and keeps your eyes shaded with full UV protection lenses. Furthermore, it delivers you a hands-free connection to the digital world with built-in market-leading AR technologies. Auto-focus HD camera, noise-cancelling microphones, and full-colour display are some that will level up your augmented-reality experience.

[Image Credit: Vuzix]

Vuzix Blade Upgraded
Price
THB 48, 150
shop now
Tech Wearable Tech smart glasses augmented reality smart gadgets
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk