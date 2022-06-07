facebook
Home > Gear > Tech > Snapchat launches a new filter for restaurant recommendations
Snapchat launches a new filter for restaurant recommendations
Gear
07 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Snapchat launches a new filter for restaurant recommendations

Lifestyle Asia
Snapchat launches a new filter for restaurant recommendations
Gear
Snapchat launches a new filter for restaurant recommendations

Don’t know where to eat tonight? Maybe Snapchat could help. They’ve launched a new restaurants guide under the Snap Map feature.

Snapchat has unveiled a new option to help users find the best places to eat nearby. This service will be added to the Snap Map, the social network’s interactive map feature.

Hungry? Snapchat has launched a new filter on its interactive Snap Map to list restaurant recommendations close to a user’s location. Developed in partnership with restaurant reviews site The Infatuation, this new option will provide details of the highest rated local restaurants “approved” by the site. Users will also be able to bookmark restaurants for easy retrieval and share their favourite eateries with friends via the app’s chat function. As with certain food delivery apps, this map layer will also allow users to search for a restaurant according to a type of cuisine or dining style, such as a brunch, a business meeting, a group booking, etc.

For now, the restaurant recommendations function on Snapchat is only available in major US cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or San Francisco, as well as in London. The social network has not said whether the tool will be rolled out to other cities in the future. However, in “Place Profiles,” all users of the application will be able to see reviews from The Infatuation covering restaurants in more than 50 cities around the world.

To access this new feature, users simply need to turn on geolocation on their smartphone and activate the appropriate layer in the Snap Map menu.

In February 2022, Snapchat announced a collaboration with the Ticketmaster website to develop a layer on its interactive map. This option allows users to see upcoming concerts in their local area.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

Tech Apps Snapchat
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.