Technics releases two new wireless earbuds models with superior sound

Technics debuts two new sets of wireless earbuds with spectacular audio quality for work-from-anywhere.

After the launch of the flagship EAH-AZ70W, Panasonic’s Technics is back with EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 models with premium sound quality that users love and appreciate. They come with an impressively compact design and advanced audio technologies. Moreover, these earbuds offer a pure and immersive listening experience for work-from-home productivity and any lifestyle. Here’s a look before they hit the market next month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Technics]

Both EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 models share a handful of similarities. They employ the new JustMyVoiceTM Technology that provides crystal-clear calls by detecting your voice and reducing background noise. Besides the wind noise reduction, Technics wireless earbuds offer additional sound modes to suit various listening environments. Additionally, dual hybrid noise-cancelling technology is available in the EAH-AZ60 model to block out unwanted distractions. It supports high-resolution audio quality with Bluetooth that delivers a wide range of sound with fast response and high definition, too.

These models feature the new drop shape that maximizes contact with the user’s ear canal for an optimal fit. What’s more, they boast water-resistant performance in line with the IPX4 standard. As for style? The EAH-AZ60 model will be available in black and silver, while the EAH-AZ40 is available in rose gold, black and silver. These Technics wireless earbuds are ready to serve you as a staple accessory for work, workouts, and relaxation. Want to get a glimpse of what to expect? Watch the videos below.

The new EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 models are available to shop in Thailand from October 2021.