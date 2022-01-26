How IoT solutions provider Things on Net is here to transform the Thai F&B industry

Owning and managing a business has never been easier and more convenient, thanks to Things on Net.

There’s no reason for business owners not to rejoice over having technologicla solutions to make their work and lives a lot simpler. Yes, we’re talking about the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is basically the interlinking of digital devices, people, machines, appliances, and objects with one another through wireless networks. As more businesses in the digital age turn to smart devices and IoT solutions to improve operations and better serve customers, Thailand is seeing a fair number of solutions providers who can help them. One of these up and coming providers of IoT for businesses is Things on Net. From the way we travel and shop to the way manufacturers keep track of inventory, they’re here to offer a helping hand. Read on to learn more about them and their accomplishments.

[Hero Image Credit: Things on Net; Featured Image Credit: Frederik Lipfert/Unsplash]

Regarded as a trusted IoT solutions provider for world-leading communications technology, Things on Net plays a big role in the success of businesses in various industries. They offer turnkey platforms and solutions with Sigfox coverage ranging from consumer and enterprise to manufacturing and industrial IoT applications. The services include comprehensive consulting, strategic planning, and research and development to improve business capabilities and competitiveness. Moreover, they’re ranked as ‘Top 10 Internet of Things Solution Provider 2021’ by CIO Advisor APC, too.

Of Things on Net’s numerous successful projects in Thailand, one that particularly stood out to us is their recent collaboration with Terroir Expression. For this Ekkamai wine bar that offers guests the finest selection of imported wines (and equally pleasing live music), one thing they struggle with is their inventory management. Preserving the quality of their wines requires close monitoring of temperatures inside the storage room, which was typically done in-person by the staff.

To reduce time and money spent with the checks, the bar turned to Things on Net’s cold chain management service. They implemented a Temphawk sensor that automatically monitors temperatures for 24 hours and sends real-time reports to a connected smartphone if any irregular temperature changes are detected. Other sensor systems that monitor headcount at the entrance and exit doors and PM and CO2 levels have also been installed to provide more convenience and efficiency.

Learn more about Things on Net at official website or Facebook page.