TV makers are paying more attention to gamers, and here’s why

CES 2022 is well underway, and major tech companies and TV makers are presenting their latest models. A new market they’re tapping in to? Gamers.

The world of video games is getting ready to take over our TVs. At CES 2022, several manufacturers presented new models featuring high image-refresh rates, and which will soon offer access to game-streaming platforms. This will allow gamers to enjoy their favourite titles on a large, quality display, whether gaming on a console or in the cloud.

Good news for gamers

For years, TVs have been the stars of the show at CES, and this year is no exception, with some spectacular announcements that should bring good news for gamers.

Industry leader Samsung revealed that most of its future Neo QLED TVs will have an image-refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, a high level that promises supremely smooth gaming. On the other hand, the South Korean manufacturer is seeking to expand the space dedicated to gaming in its multimedia offer, notably with native integration of online gaming platforms such as Stadia (Google) and GeForce Now (Nvidia). For the time being, it remains to be seen which TV range will be involved.

From Samsung to TCL

Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer betting on gaming to sell more TVs. The Chinese brand TCL, for example, has made similar announcements. Its new high-end Mini LED TVs will offer an optimized image refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, TCL will launch a new gaming space on its smart TVs — also featuring Stadia — as well as personalized game recommendations. This space will automatically offer video settings specifically tailored to gaming.

With developments like these, tomorrow’s TV could well become the ideal (big) screens for gaming, regardless of the input source (console, online platform, etc.).

CES 2022 runs until January 7 in Las Vegas.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.