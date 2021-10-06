The best Twitter reactions to the Facebook and Instagram outage on Monday

Did it feel like Squid Game to you when Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp stopped working on Monday evening? The internet, and Twitter reactions in particular, seem to think so.

Influencers found themselves in a jam when Facebook, Instagram and even Messenger and WhatsApp stopped working for over six hours — an eternity in the world of social media. The big winner of the situation was Twitter, which was flooded with memes making fun of its competitors. Here’s a look at some of the best.

One social network’s loss is another’s gain, it seems. With the global outage of Facebook and Instagram on Monday, October 4, users of these social networks largely found themselves on Twitter, one of the last platforms standing.

Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down. Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/8dTjlSfzzH — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021

Twitter steps in to have some fun

The unexpected event turned out to be somewhat beneficial for Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, who soon stepped in to have fun with the situation. A $7 billion loss was announced for Facebook after this global bug, while the group’s stock price fell by nearly 6%. Amid this, Jack Dorsey used his Twitter account to comment on a post suggesting that the domain name “facebook.com” was for sale. “How much?” he asked ironically — a quip that has been liked more than 80,000 times.

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

As one of the major survivors of the mass blackout, Twitter saw a wave of memes flood onto the platform. Its users — often critical of Facebook users, considered to be mostly “boomers” — gently mocked this rush to the social network, which in turn welcomed the influx of users by saying hello to “literally everyone.” The tweet, liked more than 3.1 million times, proved an opportunity for various companies to promote themselves. Instagram, WhatsApp, as well as Twitch, McDonald’s, Reddit, OnlyFans, Viber, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Teams, and even Tampax were just some of the brands that commented on the social network’s tweet.

Who did this 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YVbC3zb0Io — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2021

ppl coming to Twitter from whatsapp instagram and facebook to check if everyone is facing the same issue pic.twitter.com/oIanBwKl3E — ۪ yen (@j4yotwo) October 4, 2021

Twitter goes crazy for “Squid Game” memes

Among the many memes, it seems that users were largely inspired by the chaotic scenes seen in Squid Game. The South Korean show, which is currently proving a hit on Netflix, gave users all kinds of hilarious ideas for poking fun at the woes of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Scenes of the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game, or the challenge involving cutting shapes out of delicate sugar honeycomb were all hijacked for the cause.

And, as ever, the internet’s cult memes have been back with a vengeance, including favorites like “disaster girl.” And stars like Usain Bolt joined in the fun by sharing memes featuring themselves.

Hashtags such as #InternetShutDown, #facebookdown and #instagramdown were still trending on Twitter, on the morning of Tuesday, October 5 (CEST).

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.