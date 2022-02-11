Valentine’s Day gift guide: 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

From hair stylers to portable speakers, here are five tech gifts to consider gifting your partner, or someone you love.
It’s that time of the year when you’ll be spending a lot of your time looking for the perfect gift for your special someone. If your partner is a tech freak, we’ve got your back. From portable speakers to hair stylers, trust these cool products to help you express your love for your bae.
5 tech gift ideas for Valentine’s Day 2022
Gone are the days of the same old hairdryers that did more harm than good to your hair. Help your girlfriend save some time by gifting her this super popular hair styler. The device is great for reducing one’s drying time.
If she has fine hair, the styler will help her give them the body and volume she always wished for. The brush attachments are amazing for women with curly and thick hair, too. All components of this high-end product come packed in a cool tan case. It has two smoothing brushes, four curling barrels, a volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer.
Women love their makeup products as much as their beaus. This Valentine’s Day, help your girlfriend keep her beauty regime fresh with this worth-having beauty fridge. With a capacity of 4Litre, the fridge will help her keep essential products fresh. Be it night creams or be it her nail paint, she will be able to keep her beauty products chilled.
The fridge is essential as it increases the shelf life of the products and keeps them safe from any kind of bacterial growth. Using cool products will help with skin pores and depuff skin. The fridge also comes with an additional heating feature. This means, your partner can also keep her heating packs safe.
Your relationship is going through a great time. Tell her that you will always be there for her through thick and think by gifting her a stylish Garmin smartwatch. Garmin Lily is compatible with most smartphones and notifies the user about their calls, texts, and emails.
If your lady love is a fitness freak, she will be able to track her steps, heart rate, sleep, energy levels, and women’s health data with the watch. It features patterned lens lights, which work with a simple flick of the wrist or a finger tap. The battery of the watch can last up to five days. All your partner needs to do is connect her watch with the Garmin Connect app. The product comes with a one-year warranty.
Gift her this uber-cool tablet if she is a visual artist, graphic designer, or simply someone who loves to paint, draw, and sketch. A larger version of the Deco Mini 4, the tablet is perfect for designing during your daily commute. It features an active area of 7 X 4.37 inches and comes with a battery-free passive stylus. Its tilt action feature enhances the artist’s shading skills.
The pressure sensitivity levels make stroking easier. The tablet has eight customizable shortcut keys. It is compatible with Android phones and tablets. It can be connected to several computing devices. The tablet allows you to work on most design software like Photoshop, Clip Studio, and Illustrator, to name a few. You can also attend calls on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Classroom. The device supports Windows 10/8./7, Android 6.0 and higher, and Mac OS X10.10, and higher.
Who isn’t a music lover? Let your partner know that you’ll always tolerate their questionable music choices no matter what, by gifting them these classy Marshall speakers. If they like their devices in subtle colours and sophisticated design, these portable speakers are perfect. A great travel companion; the speakers offer excellent sound quality.
Its Li-ion Battery provides an impressive backup and can be fully charged within two hours. The speakers give a deep bass and clear midrange, which makes it perfect for both indoors and outdoors.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.