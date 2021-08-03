Video games to channel your inner Olympian

Do you want to feel and play like an Olympian through video games?

We know that Olympic athletes take years to build their skills before they can even qualify for their games. Once every four years, we all want to be a part of that. Competing on one of the biggest stages amongst athletes from different countries. Yet, some of us don’t have a sport we can stick to.

Instead, why don’t we try our hands at being athletes on our own couches? These video games will let you live out your wildest dreams. Throughout the years there have been many games that came out with both the summer and winter Olympics. Here are some of the best games to make you feel like you’re in Tokyo, competing for gold.

[Hero Image Credit: Olympic Video Games / Feature Image: Nintendo]