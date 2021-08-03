Video games to channel your inner Olympian

Do you want to feel and play like an Olympian through video games?
We know that Olympic athletes take years to build their skills before they can even qualify for their games. Once every four years, we all want to be a part of that. Competing on one of the biggest stages amongst athletes from different countries. Yet, some of us don’t have a sport we can stick to.
Instead, why don’t we try our hands at being athletes on our own couches? These video games will let you live out your wildest dreams. Throughout the years there have been many games that came out with both the summer and winter Olympics. Here are some of the best games to make you feel like you’re in Tokyo, competing for gold.
[Hero Image Credit: Olympic Video Games / Feature Image: Nintendo]
Developed by Sega, this game was originally released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Players are able to take part in 18 arcade-style sporting events. These events the 100m, boxing, baseball, table tennis and much more. You can build your own dream athlete who will have to chance to go for gold. Compete with your friends and family to see who will win.
[Image Credit: Olympics Video Games]
Skateboarding is an Olympic sport that made its debut this year. With the youngest athletes taking part, athletes like Kokona Hiraki and Sky Brown have now become inspirations to younger, maybe even future Olympians. Before athletes like Hiraki and Brown, we knew one skater, Tony Hawk. In a collaboration with the man himself and Activision, they bring you to the skate park without you having to go outside.
[Image Credit: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2]
They visited Rio in the 2016 Olympics and they’re now in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. In this collaboration between two video game superstars, Mario and Sonic venture into more than 30 events. You can play Mario, Sonic, or even the other characters they have available. Skateboard, surf, or race your way to the gold medal.
[Image Credit: Nintendo]
This new style of basketball was included in the Olympics rather recently. This is the first year where this game will be played at the Olympics, but if you want to know what it’s about then you can play 3on3: Freestyle. Developed by JoyCity Corporation and released in December 2016, this game is a bit older but will still give you the feeling of being at the Olympics.
[Image Credit: 3on3 Basketball via Facebook]
If you don’t own any major consoles, you can always play games on your phone. Released to promote another game, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is a game available for download on both Android and iOS. You can try your hand at over 15 events. With global rankings and challenges, you can compete against your friends even in the comfort of your own home.
[Image Credit: Nintendo]