How YouTube Shorts is combatting the success of TikTok

Streaming wars in 2022 are centred around two major players: YouTube and TikTok. Here’s a closer look at how and why YouTube Shorts is giving TikTok a run for its money.

Between TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, video remains an on-trend form of online content. And social networks are betting on this format, which offers great viral potential. In order to stand out from the crowd, YouTube has once again revealed some benefits of making YouTube Shorts to convince users to use their platform. Here’s the lowdown.

[Hero Image Credit: Libby Penner/Unsplash]

YouTube Shorts as a response to TikTok’s success

Platforms are pulling out all the stops in order to attract new users. Faced with stiff competition in the ruthless world of social networks, YouTube has decided to boost its incentives to help creators earn money. With the rise of TikTok, the American platform has seen its place as leader in the world of viral videos challenged.

To encourage creators to publish more videos on its new Shorts tab, YouTube has decided to pay them 45% of the revenue generated by ads, which are shown between two short videos. Creators will be able to earn money according to the number of views generated. But be warned, in order to take advantage of this, the creator must have at least 1,000 subscribers and have reached 10 million views with Shorts videos, within 90 days. If you meet these criteria you can join the YouTube Partner program.

In addition to this publicity-nabbing move, YouTube also announced the launch of “Super Thanks.” This new option allows users to give money in the form of tips to the creators of their choice. An option now deployed on Shorts videos. Creators will be able to receive donations of 2, 5, 10 or 50 dollars. A new source of income that could attract many.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.