6 homeware gifts to spruce up your friend’s home for the holidays
07 Dec 2021 12:21 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Help your friends spruce up their living space for the upcoming holidays with our homeware gift guide.

With Covid-19 measures relaxing and holidays fast arriving, it’s the perfect time to spend the much-needed quality time with our families. Also, there’s no better time than now to start planning thoughtful gifts to pamper our loved ones. If you’re running out of ideas or unsure of where to start, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of homeware items that make fabulous gifts, improve their daily lives, and remind them that you care.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Spacejoy/Unsplash]

Check out the best homeware items that make a superb holiday gift

The Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock

1 /6

The Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock

Is your friend having trouble getting out of bed? You need to get them The Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock. This premium alarm clock eases them into their morning with the soothing sound of bubbling water. They’ll wake up to the lovely coffee aroma to fill their bedroom.

[Image Credit: The Barisieur]

The Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock
Price
THB 21,900
shop now
Naju Mattress Topper

2 /6

Naju Mattress Topper

It doesn’t matter if you’re helping them treat their office syndrome or get a good night’s sleep, you have to check out this mattress topper from Naju. Besides the quality and uninterrupted sleep that they’ll get, it will cushion their spine and let them say a sweet goodbye to lower back pain. Simply put, it feels just like a hotel bed that wraps them in cosiness.

[Image Credit: Naju]

Naju Mattress Topper
Price
THB 1,699
shop now
Corsair Gaming Chair

3 /6

Corsair Gaming Chair

Look no further than Corsair’s gaming chair if you’re in search of a best friend to keep them comfortable during long hours of work-from-home or gaming sessions. It comes with a neck cushion and lumbar support for both the neck and back. They can effortlessly find their sweet spot with its easy-to-use adjustable features, too.

[Image Credit: Corsair]

Corsair Gaming Chair
Price
THB 10,590
shop now
Bear Electric Grill and Shabu Multi-Cooker

4 /6

Bear Electric Grill and Shabu Multi-Cooker

You can now enjoy barbecue and shabu simultaneously from the comfort of your home thanks to this convenient Bear Electric Grill and Shabu Multi-Cooker. It’s durable, scratch-resistant, and of course easy to clean. Perfect for all of your foodie friends out there.

[Image Credit: Bear]

Bear Electric Grill and Shabu Multi-Cooker
Price
THB 4,990
shop now
Sharp Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier

5 /6

Sharp Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier

You may never have thought of an air purifier as a gift before, but it actually makes a great gift under any circumstances. The Sharp Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier is specially equipped with the new coronavirus and H5N1-combatting Plasmacluster technology that removes even the tiniest airborne particles while keeping your house free of mosquitoes. Aside from giving a breath of fresh air, it makes great preparation for the Omicron variant and the upcoming haze season as well.

[Image Credit: Sharp]

Sharp Mosquito Catcher Air Purifier
Price
THB 10,990
shop now
Meet2 Smart Sterilising Litter Cabin

6 /6

Meet2 Smart Sterilising Litter Cabin

Ask any cat parent what the most boring task is and you’ll get the same answer: cleaning up after their kitties. But that will no longer be the case if they have Meet2 Smart Sterilising Litter Cabin at their home. Not only does it simplify the entire clean-up work, but it’s also an awesome gift that will certainly delight any of your cat-loving friends.

[Image Credit: Meet2]

Meet2 Smart Sterilising Litter Cabin
Price
THB 10,899
shop now
Homeware Living Home Gifts
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

