Behind the Success: What motivates Tor Thanapob in life

Tor Thanapob is known to be a pro off and especially on the screen. His wit, personality, and charm would leave fans and audiences asking for more. We may often wonder: how does he make it look so easy?

But it isn’t easy. In fact, it has never been easy.

“I place a lot of expectations on myself,” Tor admits. “It’s a lot of responsibilities to take on, too unrealistic. In fact, I don’t really know why I do it either.”

Expectation serves like a double-edged sword. While the right amount of expectation can be a fuel that drives you forward, on the other hand, too much expectation can often lead to burnout.