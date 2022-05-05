“HAY x The Standard” showcases the power of good design in bringing people together

How can a place transform into a community? Would it take a village, a complete overhaul of your surroundings, or a shift in your environment?

Sometimes, all it takes is the power of good design to bring us all together.

From the April 29 to May 16 2022, guests from all walks of life are invited to discover and fully immerse themselves in that experience at the shores of The Standard, Hua Hin. Thailand’s latest and most stylish boutique resort has recently launched a creative collaboration with Scandinavian furniture retailer NORSE Republics to showcase HAY’s new Palissade Park and Balcony collections at the HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin exhibition.

It’s set in the most charming and ideal of settings, precisely at the sweet spot where good design meets good vibes. For 18 days, guests can delight in the joys of HAY’s – one of the leading innovative Scandinavian furniture companies – cutting-edge, playful collections. Get inspired to bring yourselves and your loved ones outside, chill out and enjoy a drink by the pool. A series of upbeat events, guest mixologists, DJ parties and al fresco dinners also await you for your outdoor chillaxing sessions.

The power of good design

Much more than an exhibition, HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin is an immersive experience that will bring people together and provoke conversations in the most meaningful way. It’s perfect for everyone, particularly lifestyle-conscious visitors to discover how design can have the ability to bring people together.

Conceived by Paris-based designers and brothers Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, HAY’s Palissade Park Collection features outdoor benches and other flexible seating defined by its precision for symmetry and simplicity. The Balcony Collection, meanwhile, was also crafted by the Bouroullec brothers and comprises an assortment of chairs, tables and benches with laser-welded holes to soften the aesthetic, provide extra stability and deliver a distinctive appearance.

“We believe that good design makes people move, makes them feel. It’s not just a pretty look but a fully interactive, multi-sensory user experience. At NORSE Republics, we see ourselves not only as a leading Scandinavian home furnishing provider, but also as a creator of meaningful moments for our community.” said Veekrit Palarit, Founder & Managing Director at NORSE Republics.

“With the pandemic coming to an end, the outdoor life is becoming more significant. There is no place like The Standard, Hua Hin; it is an utterly chic weekend destination that brings together like-minded guests from all over the world. With the splash of HAY’s newest designs, our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ collaboration will be a wholly unique experience,” he added.

“At The Standard, we’re on a mission to showcase the finest contemporary art and culture from around the world. Scandinavia has grown a reputation as being the home of sharp, smart furniture design, and HAY and NORSE Republics are at the forefront of this scene.” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative & Culture Officer for Standard Asia. “Our ‘HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin’ tie-up will not only give our guests the chance to see HAY’s latest outdoor collections; it will let them interact with the company and discover what sets them apart, while also meeting like-minded people in a stunning seafront setting.”

From in-house guests to outside visitors, and local residents, anyone can enjoy the HAY x The Standard, Hua Hin exhibition. For those who wish to combine the experience with a stay at The Standard, Hua Hin, a special room package has been unveiled which includes accommodation and an aperitivo evening by the pool for two people, plus invitations to The Standard’s social events and discussions, including Standard Talks, surprise moments in the park, DJs sets and cocktail parties.

A sneak into the event and exhibition

On 29th April, at its day of opening, guests were invited to “Say HAY” with an insightful “Standard Talks” session in the main courtyard, featuring moderator Rewat Chumnarn, former Editor-in-Chief of Wallpaper Thailand, and guest speakers Veekrit Palarit, Founder & Managing Director of NORSE Republics, and Jongkol Palarit, Fashion Director of Vogue Thailand.

The event was then followed by a “Music & Mixology” cocktail party at the Lido Bar, The Standard’s poolside lounge, where Bangkok-based DJ Rhunrun played upbeat hip hop, garage, and electronica tunes while guests danced away into the sunset.

As the day turned into night, guests were invited to sit back and sip cool cocktails, handcrafted by expert mixologists, on the playful outdoor furnishings of the Palissade and Balcony collections.

The two hour “Designed to Dine” will be held again on the 7th & 14th May, priced at THB 1,500 net per person, and guests can dine in style on the Top Pool Lawn. Every weekend at The Standard, Hua Hin will be enlivened by “Music & Mixology” events featuring a guest DJ, resident DJ and guest mixologist at the Lido Bar, which overlooks the soft sandy shore, and special surprise moments will be hosted every weekend afternoon at the main courtyard.

For more information, please visit www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/hit-the-hay.