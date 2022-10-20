ICONCRAFT home décor must haves to mark the holiday season

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough season for all of us here in Bangkok and beyond – be it the storms, the flooding, the traffic congestion, and the sudden drop in temperature? Nothing’s ever really predictable here in the Kingdom of Thailand.

But while situations outside of us are hard to control, there are two things that are for sure to be true: one, is that when this season is finally over, it’s time to celebrate; and two: what better way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season by doing the things we can control, like buy beautifully crafted furnitures to add to your homes and enhance the environment you live in, for example?

We hate to sound like a broken record, but ICONCRAFT has definitely got you covered. Long hailed as a haven of rare items and gems from locally-selected Thai designer brands, ICONCRAFT, located on the 4th floor of ICONSIAM, has always embraced all things Thai-made, artisanal, creative, contemporary, and most importantly, unique.

What’s even more special this time around is the fact that the platform is currently holding a special promotion for home decor lovers just for this occasion. Running from today until the end of October, be sure you’ll get at least a 10% discount for one item purchased, 20% discount for 2 items purchased, a THB 100 Gift Card for purchases up to THB 2,000, as well as a THB 600 Gift Card for purchases up to THB 8,000.

While the promotions are plenty, we also know that the brands and items are even plentier. Don’t worry – below, you’ll see a list of home decor must-have items we’ve put together so that you can make your dream living space a reality.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ICONCRAFT via Facebook]