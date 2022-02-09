“Simon Leviev sure takes ‘Simon Says’ to a whole other level.”

Brought to you by the team producers of Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Netflix’s most recent scandal-based documentary The Tinder Swindler is all the rage right now.

Shimon Hayut, who went by the name ‘Simon Leviev’ among other aliases, lied to numerous women on Tinder by assuming the identity of a successful billionaire. Shimon convinced his online matches that he was the son of a Russian-Israeli diamond tycoon. From a trip on his private jet to stays at luxury hotels, the ‘prince of diamonds’ went all out to convince them of his wealth.

After successfully wooing his matches by professing his love, making false promises, and winning them over in every way possible, Simon would claim that his life was in grave danger from his so-called ‘enemies’ in a successful attempt to swindle his matches out of money. Lots and lots of money. Approximately $10 million, to be exact. Hence, he was labeled ‘The Tinder Swindler.’ Other than being patently outraged, here is what we have to say about the true-crime documentary.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

23 thoughts we had while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix