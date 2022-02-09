“Simon Leviev sure takes ‘Simon Says’ to a whole other level.”
Brought to you by the team producers of Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Netflix’s most recent scandal-based documentary The Tinder Swindler is all the rage right now.
Shimon Hayut, who went by the name ‘Simon Leviev’ among other aliases, lied to numerous women on Tinder by assuming the identity of a successful billionaire. Shimon convinced his online matches that he was the son of a Russian-Israeli diamond tycoon. From a trip on his private jet to stays at luxury hotels, the ‘prince of diamonds’ went all out to convince them of his wealth.
After successfully wooing his matches by professing his love, making false promises, and winning them over in every way possible, Simon would claim that his life was in grave danger from his so-called ‘enemies’ in a successful attempt to swindle his matches out of money. Lots and lots of money. Approximately $10 million, to be exact. Hence, he was labeled ‘The Tinder Swindler.’ Other than being patently outraged, here is what we have to say about the true-crime documentary.
[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]
23 thoughts we had while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix
- Cecilie really is a Tinder expert.
- Oh, hello Simon Leviev.
- Okay, this is all cute and charming and all but when are we getting to the scandalous part?
- Red flag.
- Loving the drastic change in background music.
- Cecilie wrote a list of ten things that make Simon wonderful. We wrote a list of ten things that make Simon conniving. Should we compare notes?
- Red flag.
- In this case, diamonds are not a girl’s best friend.
- “Because it’s quite rare to have men listen sometimes.” Preach to that.
- No, no, no. Do not give him cash.
- Red flag. Red flag. Red flag.
- Oh, great. Another woman added to the mix.
- If he’s going to quote Newton, at least quote accurately.
- No, no, no. Do not break into your savings for him.
- Finally. Time for payback.
- Revolted. Exasperated. Repulsed. But also kind of impressed.
- Lies upon lies upon lies.
- Ayleen, you go, girl.
- The student truly has become the master.
- “The prince of diamonds to this homeless king.” Love it.
- *Conducts a deep-dive investigation into where the borderline sociopathic swindler currently is.*
- *Appalled and enraged to learn that the conman lives as a free man. Yes, a free man.*