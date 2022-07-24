5 Netflix documentaries that feature Bangkok city

Volume 2, Episode 6: ‘Gaggan Anand’

Chef’s Table, as the name indicates, is all about the world’s most renowned chefs. From deeply personal stories to inspirations, each episode of the docuseries pivots on a different chef. Needless to say, Indian-born Bangkok-based Chef Gaggan Anand made it onto the show. The world-famous chef showed the world that Indian food can be fine dining with his progressive culinary techniques, and he made history in the process of doing so, as portrayed in the episode. The ‘Gaggan Anand’ episode is the final episode of volume 2 which was released in 2016, and it alternates between India and Thailand as the place of setting.

Volume 5, Episode 3: ‘Bo Songvisava’

More recently in 2018, Chef’s Table returned to Bangkok for Bo Songsivasa, one of Thailand’s most famous chefs and restaurateurs. The 49-minute ‘Bo Songvisava’ episode pivots on how the renowned chef revived bold, complex Thai flavours in her Bangkok-based sustainable restaurant, bo.lan. Episode 3 of season 5 spotlights how the chef revived authentic Thai cuisine whilst subsuming a philosophy of sustainability. Sadly, bo.lan has since closed down.

[Image credit: Netflix]