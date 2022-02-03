‘And Just Like That… The Documentary’: Everything we know about the special launching today

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying there’s been plenty of hype around Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… Now, a behind-the-scenes documentary aims to delve even deeper.

And Just Like That… the TV show that was the sequel of Sex and the City is coming to the end of its first season. To continue the appointment television with the heroines, HBO Max will unveil a behind-the-scenes documentary about the new show. It’s our must-watch of the week.

And Just Like That… The finale

Get ready for more about the series And Just Like That…. The first season of the Sex and the City sequel will air its final episode this Thursday, February 3 on HBO Max. On this date the streaming platform has also decided to unveil a behind-the-scenes documentary about the show.

On the program, fans of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will be able to discover interviews with cult actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Newcomers like Sara Ramirez, who played Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy as well as controversial character Che on the show will be interviewed as well as producers and costume designers.

And Just Like That… The Documentary trailer

HBO Max has already unveiled the trailer of this documentary, giving a glimpse of the discussions between the writers and Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, behind the camera.

According to Sarah Jessica Parker, a second season is already being discussed. The series And Just Like That… tells the New York adventures of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, now in their 50s and as fashionable as ever.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.