The actors who voiced the characters on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is a reminder of what cinema is capable of when creators dream big. Commonly referred to as Avatar 2, the movie was released on 16 December.

A cinematic symphony of emotion, family drama, topnotch action and environmental stewardship, Cameron makes sure the movie is rooted in character and theme. The Avatar 2 cast features a fine balance of both new and pleasing additions such as Kate Winslet, who plays the water matriarch Ronal, and returning favourites including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña who reprise their Na’Vi roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. All in all, the Avatar 2 team is truly promising as fans await further sequels.

And, according to a report by Forbes, it has collected an estimated USD 134 million in its opening weekend, and power-packed performances in Avatar: The Way of Water by the exceptional cast are significantly seen to impact audiences and critics alike. Curious to know more about the Avatar 2 team behind the Na’vi characters? Well, we have you covered.

Here is a closer look at the cast of Avatar 2

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Reprising his role as the male protagonist Jake Sully in the movie, Worthington made his first big screen appearance with the highly acclaimed Australian movie Bootmen (2000). His noteworthy movies include Somersault (2004), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Clash of the Titans (2010).

The actor has earned numerous accolades, the standout being the 2010 Saturn Award for Best Actor for Avatar (2009). He has also received the AFI Award (2004) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Somersault.

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Widely known for playing Anamaria in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Uhura in Star Trek (2009) and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flicks, Saldaña returns as Neytiri in Avatar 2.

The actor made her film debut with Center Stage in 2000. One of her breakthrough films Columbiana (2011) made her win the ALMA Award (2012) for the Favorite Movie Actress – Drama/Adventure. Saldaña also won the Saturn Award in 2010 for Best Actress for Avatar (2009).

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Fan-favourite Kate Winslet plays Ronal, the matriarch of a water clan, joining the cast of Avatar 2 as a new face. Winslet made her screen debut in 1991 as one of the main casts of the BBC science fiction TV series Dark Season. Her noteworthy works include James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), The Reader (2008), The Dressmaker (2015), Steve Jobs (2015) and Ammonite (2020).

Winslet is honoured with seven Academy Award nominations as of 2016. In 2009, she won the Best Actress Oscar for her groundbreaking performance as a former concentration camp guard in The Reader.

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Joining the team as Ronal’s husband Tonowari in Avatar 2, Curtis creates a mark as the powerful leader of the Mekayina clan. Curtis became a household name after Once Were Warriors (1994), one of the most successful films released in New Zealand. His other notable works include Blow (2001) with Johnny Depp and Sunshine (2001). The actor won the Asia Pacific Screen Award (2014) for the Best Performance by an Actor for his remarkable role as Genesis in The Dark Horse (2014).

Edie Falco as General Francis Ardmore

Appearing in the film as the new leader (General Francis Ardmore) of the Resources Development Administration’s armed forces on Pandora, Edie Falco is mostly recognised for her role as Carmela Soprano on the HBO series The Sopranos (1999), for which she sweeped the Emmy, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award altogether. She is also a 2010 Primetime Emmy Winner for playing Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie (2009).

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Weaver plays Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter, Kiri, in the movie. The American actress, who is also well-known in science fiction and popular culture, garnered fame after being cast as Ellen Ripley in the Ridley Scott directorial science fiction Alien (1979). Her other notable works include Helmut Newton: Frames from the Edge (1989), Ghostbusters II (1989), Alien: Resurrection (1997) and Tadpole (2002).

Weaver received Academy Award nominations, in both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories in 1989, for her raw portrayal of Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey (1988) and her intense performance in Working Girl (1988). Her other accolades include a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award.

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Returning as a version of his character from the first Avatar (2009) film, Colonel Miles Quaritch, is Lang, who started his career in Broadway theatre. His notable Broadway works include The Speed of Darkness, the Dustin Hoffman revival of Death of a Salesman (1985), A Few Good Men, and Wait Until Dark alongside Quentin Tarantino and Marisa Tomei.

Standouts from his filmography include Manhunter (1986), Tombstone (1993) and Don’t Breathe (2016). Lang received a MTV Movie + TV Award (2010) nomination for the Best Villain in Avatar and later went on to win the Saturn Award (2010) for Best Supporting Actor for the same film in Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA.

C.C.H. Pounder as Mo’at

Pounder briefly joins the Avatar 2 team as Neytiri’s mother, Mo’at. Pounder earned recognition as an actor with the art-house movie Bagdad Cafe (1987). However, her role as Detective Claudette Wym is what earned her an NAACP Award and Emmy nomination in 2005 for the popular series The Shield (2002).

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

Appearing as as Jake and Neytiri’s oldest son Neteyam in the movie, the British actor made his acting debut with a miniseries called Flat TV in 2016. His other works include Silence (2019) and The Forgotten Battle (2020). Flatters also worked in a 2022 Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. It was in 2017, that Flatters joined the cast of Avatar 2 and will be seen in its following sequels too.

Britain Dalton as Lo’ak

Lo’ak, the second oldest child of Jake and Neytiri, is played by Dalton, who began his acting career with the Chapman University film Jude’s Tribute. Following this, Dalton starred in the popular tv show Criminal Minds (2014) and the critically acclaimed series Goliath (2016). His stellar performance in the 2016 short film called Grill Dog earned him the Wild Rose Independent Film Festival award for Best Young Actor in a student film.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey

The youngest child of Jake and Neytiri, Tuktirey (Tuk), is played by Trinity Jo-Li Bliss in the film. Bliss, who is a professional child actress and singer-songwriter, began her acting career in 2017, after being cast as Tuktirey in the Avatar franchise and her first feature film is Avatar: The Way of Water. She is also receiving love for her portrayal of Alexa Garcia in the 2022 HBO Max television series The Garcias.

Jack Champion as Miles aka Spider

Champion plays the adopted human son of protagonists Jake and Neytiri in the movie. The actor officially joined the cast of the Avatar sequels as Miles Socorro aka Spider. Champion has been doing minor roles since 2015, but his prominent films include Extraordinary (2017) and The Night Sitter (2018). The actor also briefly appeared in a small role of a kid on a bike in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Bailey Bass as Tsireya

Bailey Bass plays Tsireya, daughter of the Metkayina clan leaders, Ronal and Tonowari in the film. Bass began her acting career in 2011 with a small character named Cammie Blair in A Little Bit of Heaven. Her other standout appearances in TV and film include an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 – Present) and Interview with The Vampire (2022). That being said, Bass will soon be seen reprising the character of Tsireya in Avatar 3.

Filip Geljo as Aonung

Playing Aonung, Tsireya’s brother, Filip Geljo adds magic to the already dazzling Avatar 2 team. The Canadian actor’s first movie appearance was in the 2014 television movie The Last Chance. Following that, Geljo gained popularity with his character as Agent Otto in the children’s TV series, Odd Squad (2014 – 2016) and Odd Squad: The Movie (2016). His role in the television series was well received and made him the winner of the Joey Award in 2015 for Best Young Ensemble in a TV Series.

(Main image: Courtesy Avatar: The Way of Way/ IMDb; Featured image: Courtesy officialavatar/Twitter)