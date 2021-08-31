‘Bangkok Breaking’ on Netflix: everything you need to know before its launch

Bangkok Breaking hype is everywhere, with an expectation of becoming the next big hit.

Starring ‘Weir’ Sukollawat Kanaros and ‘Aom’ Sushar Manaying, Bangkok Breaking serves all tastes that movie enthusiast look for. It’s the first local project for the global streaming platform, and it utilises HDR for full visual immersion. Featuring an intense and captivating tale at its heart, it’s certainly a worthy addition to your must-watch list. Here’s what you need to know before its global premiere on 23 September.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Netflix]

Bangkok Breaking is bringing viewers on a journey to the dark and mystifying side of Bangkok. It follows the journey of Wanchai, who comes to Bangkok from a rural province to earn a living and save his family from poverty. Upon joining the local ambulance foundation, he encounters an unexpected incident that takes him down a perilous path in this city of illusions. With the help of a fiery reporter named Kat, he unravels a city-wide conspiracy that causes his dreams to crumble before his eyes.

This 6-episode Thai action-suspense series will be streaming globally on Netflix. Every element of Bangkok Breaking reflects social reality in all shades of Bangkok’s tapestry, so it will be an intriguing watch for Bangkokians. Moreover, it’ll deliver a new impression of Bangkok that is fresh to both international and even Thai eyes. Want to get a glimpse of what to expect on 23 September? Watch Bangkok Breaking’s trailer below.