The best ‘Bling Empire’ fashion moments we’re still thinking about

Bling Empire, the real-life equivalent of Crazy Rich Asians, revolves around all things lavish. While the two-season series chronicles the lives of young billionaires, with their share of ups and downs, it has an underlying fashion concept too.

The cast members are seen donning outfits worth thousands of dollars, exuding opulence and luxe, to the core. The show features outfits from luxury fashion brands, including Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

And, with chic accessories complementing the outfits in the best ways possible, these stars take fashion a notch higher. So, you can take inspiration from the looks listed below for your next outing or a special event.

The best fashion looks sported by the Bling Empire cast

Kane Lim

Versace black baroque sweatshirt

While watching the first season of Bling Empire, one thing that is sure to catch your attention is Kane Lim and his insane fashion sense. The 32-year-old millionaire is one of the most popular faces on the show. In the first episode, Kane wears a black Baroque sweatshirt from Versace paired with black jeans and black shoes, looking dapper indeed.

Dolce & Gabbana black panda hoodie

In the show’s first episode, Kane wears a Dolce & Gabbana Black Panda hoodie costing around USD 500. The hoodie has also been sported by Renowned footballer Lionel Messi previously.

Christine Chiu

Tin foil dress with Tom Ford mirrored shield sunglasses

The 39-year-old businesswoman, Christine Chiu, has greatly impacted both the seasons of Bling Empire with her intriguing fashion sense. In the first season, she is seen wearing a tin foil dress with Tom Ford mirrored shield sunglasses in one of the episodes, complementing her unorthodox style and personality.

HERVÉ LÉGER burnt orange turtleneck top and ribbed pull-on pants

The HERVÉ LÉGER turtleneck top in a burnt-orange shade, paired with ribbed pull-on pants by the same brand, is yet another memorable fashion moment presented to us by Christine Chiu that we can’t get enough of. She rocks the outfit in the first season while on a shopping spree with other cast members Kelly Mi Li and Kane Lim in Little Tokyo.

Jaime Xie

Alexander McQueen leather peplum moto jacket

Jaime Xie debuted in the entertainment industry as one of the original cast members of Bling Empire. Among all the things Jaime wore in both seasons, nothing tops her Alexander McQueen leather peplum moto jacket, which she paired with black boots and dark press-on nails, looking like the most stylish biker girl in town.

Prada rhinestone embroidered mesh top

Jaime Xie’s Bling Empire fashion moments can make quite a long and impressive list. However, we can’t leave her Prada rhinestone-embroidered mesh top that she elegantly paired with Re-Nylon Gabardine shorts, a satin scrunchie, brushed leather and Re-Nylon boots and a satin mini-bag, all from the same luxury brand. She adorned the whole ‘Prada’ look while meeting Dorothy Wang in the second season of the show.

LoveShackFancy Liv mini dress

Jaime can definitely pull off edgy fashionista looks and minimalistic outfits simultaneously, with equal panache. In one of the scenes on the show, Jaime is seen wearing an antique white LoveShackFancy Liv mini dress, paired with white Les Noli Slide sandals and a white Fendi Mon Tresor bag, while sitting by the pool, eliciting the perfect summer vibes.



Chèrie Chan

Dolce & Gabbana floral and leopard-brocade mini dress

One of the most adorable members of Bling Empire, Chèrie Chan looks quite pretty in the first season, wearing a red Dolce & Gabbana floral and leopard-brocade mini dress, paired with a Basket of Roses Resin clutch from the same brand, with the ensemble costing over USD 10,000.



Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington pyjama set

Chèrie Chan’s style moments throughout the show are to look out for, especially in one of the scenes, where she is seen wearing limited-edition loungewear by Louis Vuitton and Grace Coddington. This pyjama set was part of the collaboration between the former model and ailurophile Grace Coddington and Louis Vuitton, as part of the French fashion house’s capsule collection. You can easily spot the cute cats!

Kevin Kreider

Dior Men x Raymond Pettibon Mona Lisa-print parka shirt

The 38-year-old actor and model, Kevin Kreider, is known to dress casually and avoids wearing complicated outfits. He looks elegant in one of the episodes while sporting a Dior Men x Raymond Pettibon Mona Lisa-print parka shirt. He completes the look with blue Oblique Kasuri Jacquard Dior B23 High-Top sneakers.

Dior Selvedge MKII blouson jacket

Kevin Kreider has been a fan-favourite since he debuted in the series. Not just that, almost every Bling Empire cast member is fond of his simplistic and easy-going style. One of the ‘cool’ outfits that he wears in the series includes a blue Dior Selvedge MKII blouson jacket, paired with a dual-tone T-shirt and Dior B23 High-Top sneakers.

Kim Lee

Faye pistachio satin corset midi dress

Another adorable member from Bling Empire is Kim Lee, who’s not just loved for the humble human being she is but for her choice of simple and sophisticated outfits. In the first season, Kim dons a Faye pistachio satin corset midi dress by House of CB, and it is safe to say that it is one of the most Hollywood-ish outfits ever worn on Bling Empire.



Versace Paisley patchwork top

Kim Lee is a professional DJ and is often dubbed the Calvin Harris of Asia. She dresses for every occasion differently and in the first season, Kim sports a gold and brown Paisley patchwork top by Versace with snake-skin-inspired pants, looking simple and stunning as always.



Kelly Mi Li

Peach taffeta gown

Kelly Mi Li likes to dress well for every occasion. Be it the Chinese New Year celebration or the Moon Festival party, she dons one of the best outfits. In one of the episodes, she wears a peach taffeta gown covered in silver paillettes and glowing fairy lights, for the House of Sky Spring Summer 2022 show.



Sequin jumpsuit and turban

Kelly Mi Li proves that you can’t go wrong with a jumpsuit, especially a dazzling one. When Kevin invites the cast members for dinner at Keith Ferrazzi’s Hollywood Hills home, Kelly Mi Li comes wearing a Sequin jumpsuit paired with a black turban.

(All images: screenshots courtesy of Netflix; Main and Featured Image Credit: Netflix)