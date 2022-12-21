2022 was the year of true crime as viewers delved into the gory, the horrible, and the utterly nightmarish world of actual crimes that happened all around the world. Why? There’s probably some unresolved trauma there but that’s a topic for another time. Here are the best true crime shows of 2022.

This year explored some of the best shows and documentaries around the true crime genre. Enthusiasts of this genre were in for a ride as OTT platforms probed dark mysteries and made a case for compelling docu-dramas. Right from inexplicable murders to devilish scammers, OTT platforms like Netflix investigated and presented cases like never before. So much so that several 2022 true crime shows clocked in record-breaking views.

Such has been the fascination around this subject that Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher were renewed for a second season. The Jeffrey Dahmer drama series even courted huge controversy for glorifying a serial killer. Even then, people tuned into and watched the myriad mystifying criminal minds that committed unspeakable misdeeds. Shows and documentaries as such serve as the perfect binge-watch material as it enthralls the viewers with the perplexity of human actions. It delves deep into the minds of these criminals and tries to dissect the 5 Ws and 1 H.

Crimes occur across the countries, transcending borders and notorious criminals throughout the world have been the main subject of some of these mind-boggling true crime shows and documentaries. From Milwaukee in America to Delhi in India, convicts and their heinous crimes have become a subject of interest to audiences at large.

While one maybe wondering what piques the interest with regards to these salacious crimes, aficionados of this genre can take a back seat and feed their appetite with a list of the best true crime shows and documentaries this year.

12 most-gripping, chilling, and riveting true crime shows of 2022