Twitter reacts to ‘Black Adam’

Black Adam has been sixteen years in the making and now it’s finally here. If you’re on the fence about whether you should watch it this weekend, here’s what Twitter has to say.

With powers of the Egyptian Gods and a 5,000-year-old imprisonment to his name, DC Comics’ Black Adam has quite the origin story. The movie sees Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson play a rogue fighter who considers his powers a curse, all while being consumed by the ideas of revenge and justice. The story goes that an archaeologist and resistance fighter Adrianna makes an important discovery that leads to the freedom of Adam.

A threat to the Justice Society of America, he’s asked to peacefully surrender by a team of heroes – Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Naturally, a war ensues. The archenemy of Shazam and Superman’s opponent brings plenty of action to the feature, which is helmed by Spanish-American director Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindel.

Early reviews of Black Adam on Twitter

Early critics reviews have heaped praises on the performances of Johnson, Brosnan (Doctor Fate), and Hodge (Hawkman). And Twitter agrees, with many users touching upon The Rock’s electrifying performance and the production quality, believed to be impressive to say the least. A few have noted that the action scenes as well as the pace of the film will keep viewers hooked.

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

The CGI of #BlackAdam is absolutely brilliant in every shot! pic.twitter.com/PqyhLSGFTx — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) October 11, 2022

Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever. Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman leaves a lot of meat on the bone for future stories to dig deeper into. His action scenes are terrific.#BlackAdam relies on action, lands some humor, and it’s bad-ass. pic.twitter.com/zYEdqIY7zO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I’ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

Review #BlackAdam It’s the best movie since the dark Knight I loved every detail and the third act is crazy the best thing I’ve seen from DC and stay at the post-credit scene you’re going to get a surprise. pic.twitter.com/6di6xEl6px — Bryan (@bryanstormn) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is the movie version of endlessly crashing your action figures together. A very simple script but lovable characters and some of the most visceral action set pieces the genre has ever produced allows the film to rise above it. It’s DC’s 300. Grade: 8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/iPrZAAXhkK — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 19, 2022

DJ was born for this. #BlackAdam is a career best for @TheRock in what’s easily one of DC’s best efforts. It’s wall-to-wall spectacle, funny as heck & sets a bright course for the future. Had an absolute blast. @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/x0g1QhXYn2 — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) October 19, 2022

Black Adam is number 11 in the lineup of movies that underline the DC Extended Universe. It’s produced by DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company and Seven Bucks Productions. You can head to the theatres to watch it this weekend, starting October 20.

All images: Courtesy Black Adam Trailer