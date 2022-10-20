Twitter reacts to ‘Black Adam’

facebook
20 Oct 2022 04:21 PM

Eshita Srinivas

Black Adam has been sixteen years in the making and now it’s finally here. If you’re on the fence about whether you should watch it this weekend, here’s what Twitter has to say.

With powers of the Egyptian Gods and a 5,000-year-old imprisonment to his name, DC Comics’ Black Adam has quite the origin story. The movie sees Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson play a rogue fighter who considers his powers a curse, all while being consumed by the ideas of revenge and justice. The story goes that an archaeologist and resistance fighter Adrianna makes an important discovery that leads to the freedom of Adam.

A threat to the Justice Society of America, he’s asked to peacefully surrender by a team of heroes – Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Naturally, a war ensues. The archenemy of Shazam and Superman’s opponent brings plenty of action to the feature, which is helmed by Spanish-American director Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindel.

Early reviews of Black Adam on Twitter

Early critics reviews have heaped praises on the performances of Johnson, Brosnan (Doctor Fate), and Hodge (Hawkman). And Twitter agrees, with many users touching upon The Rock’s electrifying performance and the production quality, believed to be impressive to say the least. A few have noted that the action scenes as well as the pace of the film will keep viewers hooked.

Black Adam is number 11 in the lineup of movies that underline the DC Extended Universe. It’s produced by DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company and Seven Bucks Productions. You can head to the theatres to watch it this weekend, starting October 20.

All images: Courtesy Black Adam Trailer

warner bros. dc entertainment Dwayne Johnson black adam
Eshita Srinivas

Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.

 
