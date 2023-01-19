Brendan Fraser winning the Critics Choice Awards has us in our feels

The Brenaissance continues as Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. His emotional speech is something you shouldn’t miss.

Everyone wants Brendan Fraser to succeed. The internet has been waiting and calling for The Mummy actor’s return, and in 2022, that’s exactly what happened—and in a momentous way.

The Canadian has been receiving widespread praise and acclaim for his portrayal of a depressed and obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. The accolades keep rolling in, and the whole world was overjoyed to see Brendan get his due, maybe even more overjoyed than the actor himself.

And the accolades aren’t stopping anytime soon. On January 16, he was awarded Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards, and his emotional speech didn’t leave a dry eye in the room.

Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor for his role in The Whale

In the 90s, Brendan Fraser was the face of movies. He became known as the funny guy in roles like George of the Jungle and Encino Man, and then he proved himself to be an action superstar in The Mummy. But at the peak of his popularity, the actor seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth, only to resurface in an AOL Build interview that left people worried and asking what had happened to him.

A few months later, he revealed in a GQ interview that he was sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Golden Globe Awards. Along with a number of personal issues, the actor fell into a depression, which was the reason why he disappeared.

And that’s also why his comeback—what others have called “The Brenaissance”—is so inspiring. The Whale has put him back in the spotlight. The whole world is cheering for him in the same way that the Venice Film Festival gave him a six-minute standing ovation. Nominations and awards began piling in, with the most recent one being Best Actor for the Critics Choice Awards. And while Brendan has given many speeches and interviews throughout this red carpet season, his acceptance speech for this award hits a little different.

The actor was clearly surprised and emotional when his name was announced by Angela Basset (RIP Queen Ramonda). He began by making a few jokes (“Where were you for Furry Vengeance?”) before going on to thank director Darren Aronofsky. “I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me.”

Seemingly reflecting on what he had personally gone through in the past years, the actor continued, “If you—like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie—in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

No wonder everyone in the room as well as those who watched the video online later on was in tears.

Watch a little bit of the speech from Entertainment Tonight’s coverage.