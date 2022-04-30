Where to experience your own ‘Bridgerton’ in Bangkok

Dear readers, if you can experience Bridgerton in Bangkok, it is we who shall uncover it.

Set in the year 1813, Bridgerton narrates viewers through an opulent era of the elite, with each season pivoting on an individual Bridgerton sibling. Season two resulted in mixed reviews. Some of us miss Daphne and the Duke, some of us are all for Anthony and Kate, and some of us watch it for one reason and one reason only: Lady Whistledown. Either way, one thing is for certain: this show has made its mark in entertainment history. One might even say that this show has exhibited itself as the diamond of the season. Read on for where Lady Whistledown suggests you head in Bangkok for a taste of Bridgerton in The Big Mango.

[Hero image credit: Baan Suriyasai; featured image credit: The Authors’ Lounge]

Venues in Bangkok that look like straight out of Bridgerton

Dear readers, it has, indeed, been a rather long while since the second season of Bridgerton has seen its release. It has not, however, been a long while since our idée fixe of the spectacle has come to its journey’s demise. Whence, we have transformed our idée fixe into an opportunity for creative enterprise. “How?” one may ask. We’ve curated a directory of hamlets and houses that offer the Bridgerton experience right here in Bangkok. Thus, for individuals that desire to embark on a Bridgerton imagery route, we believe this shall pique your interest. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.

We can be persuaded that this particular tearoom located within the marvellous Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok was built for the ton’s elites. Named in honour of the esteemed writers who sojourned at the property since the 19th century, The Authors’ Lounge exudes the old world’s charm alongside delicacies and drams. We believe this is where Queen Charlotte would sip her tea whilst reading about last night’s soirée.

This Thai colonial house, Baan Suriyasai, dates back to the 1900s. The elegantly restored 1900-era family compound invites the ton to experience the ‘Soontaree Life,’ a refined and leisurely way of cherishing the finer things in life. Whether it’s time for tea or time for supper, you are assured an exquisite escapade.

Dear readers, if you find comfort in the culture exhibited in Bridgerton, Lady Whistledown believes it is time to pay a visit to The British Club. Situated in the Central Business District of downtown Bangkok, the venue offers a range of services. Barring a myriad of British delicacies, the grounds are ideal for outdoor soirées and even a friendly competition of pall-mall. Though, do be informed, this is a private member’s club, so only a selected few from the ton are invited.

Alert the ton: Lady Whistledown has discovered yet another estate that allows you to live out your Bridgerton fantasies. With a century-long history dating back to 1888, an air of heritage hangs over The House on Sathorn. The multifaceted premise has become a favourite among the ton for its uniquely elegant architectural style and its sundry outlets.

Now, this valedictory eating house is where the scandals and soirées unfold. Reposeful greenery, white peacocks, and the sound of serene waterways await you at The Gardens of Dinsor Palace. For the quintessential Bridgerton experience, Lady Whistledown propounds taking a stroll in the lush garden, where English gardens are nuanced with tropical constituents. Should you wish to court your devotee, this outlet is consummate for a Bridgerton-style courtship.