‘Come and See’ on Netflix: 5 reasons to watch this Thai film now

Everyone is talking about Come and See. Here are five reasons why this Thai documentary should be on your watch list.

Netflix has been coming out with many documentaries. We started off the pandemic with Tiger King and they have been releasing hit after hit. Most people have even started to exclusively watch documentaries, as the streaming service has cast a greater spotlight on these. We definitely understand why. Recently, the Thai film Come and See was added to the repertoire. This is one documentary that you do not want to miss.

Come and See explores the relationship between politics and religion, as it follows the controversy that surrounds the Thai Buddhist temple, Dhammakaya. Highlighting the timeline in which leader Dhammachaiyo was accused of money laundering and embezzlement, it follows the rise of this branch of Theravada Buddhism, its strong influence (and the sky-high donations it managed to receive), and the mysterious disappearance of its abbot.

Many of us who resided in Thailand at the time will remember the real-life events. Nevertheless, Come and See provides an interesting new perspective. Here’s how and why.

[Hero/Feature Image: Netflix]