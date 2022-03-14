facebook
Critics Choice Awards 2022: HBO scores big with 10 major wins
14 Mar 2022

Critics Choice Awards 2022: HBO scores big with 10 major wins

Trinetra Paul
The Critics Choice Awards 2022 witnessed a variety of movies and series bag coveted accolades and make a mark in the global entertainment industry. HBO & HBO Max emerged as the distributor to lead the winners’ list with 10 major wins.

Held on 13 March, 2022, the Los Angeles event turned out to be a major boost for television content and distributors. HBO and HBO Max surpassed the seven wins by Netflix and five by Apple TV Plus. The latter’s Ted Lasso continued the winning streak with Best Comedy in the Critics Choice, matching its Emmy winning category, as well as the Best Supporting Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Supporting Actress awards (Brett Goldstein) in the Critics Choice Award.

Succession, on the other hand, added the Critics Choice Award for Best Drama to its list of wins after the 2022 Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award in the same category. It also won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Kieran Culkin) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook) categories.

Record breaking Korean series, Squid Game, that gained massive viewership on Netflix, emerged winner in the Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor In a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae).

Movies that made a mark

The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog. (Image: Courtesy of KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX/KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX – © 2021 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

The Netflix original film The Power of the Dog took home the highest honour of Best Film and Jane Campion was named the Best Director. Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast, set in Northern Ireland, emerged as another major winner with best original screenplay, acting ensemble and young actor/actress honours.

In what can be called the one of the cutest moments from the night, Minari’s Alan Kim presented Belfast‘s Jude Hill with the Best Young Actor honour. Hill went home a double winner with his on-screen dad Jamie Dornan joining him onstage to accept the award for Best Acting Ensemble. Dornan said, “Critics are not usually very nice to me. So this is a change. It doesn’t actually say Belfast on this, can I just make this clear, so this might not be right.”

Will Smith aced once again with his brilliant performance and won the Best Actor award for King Richard. Accepting the award Smith pointed towards Venus and Serena Williams and their sister and the film’s executive producer, Isha Price in the ballroom. He said, “Thank you for entrusting me with your story. What your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world. You all define the American dream.”

Beating the likes of Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci and Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Jessica Chastain won the big award for Best Actress for Eyes Of Tammy Faye, which was a major highlight.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the Critics Choice Awards ceremony was broadcast live on CW and TBS, as the evening unfolded with events in both Los Angeles and London. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) added the satellite location to include nominees who also attended the BAFTAs. Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel became a parade of stars and who’s who of the industry. The stars poured in for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Film

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kamiński West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune

Television

Best Drama Series

Evil (Paramount Plus)
For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus)
The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Best Movie Made for Television

Come From Away (Apple TV Plus)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Oslo (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter, Evil (Paramount Plus)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)
Katja Herbers, Evil (Paramount Plus)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez,Pose (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil (Paramount Plus)
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)
Christine Lahti, Evil (Paramount Plus)
J Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry,Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh, The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae, Insecure(HBO)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano, Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang,Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus)
Molly Shannon, The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
William Jackson Harper, Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater, Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV Plus)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney Plus)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
What If…? (Disney Plus)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.

Trinetra Paul
An ardent foodie, Trinetra seeks every opportunity of travelling and writing. Storytelling and slam poetry are her go-to jam. Her lazying around ideas includes binge watching and whipping up some snacks or searching the next place to visit.
