Critics Choice Awards 2022: HBO scores big with 10 major wins

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 witnessed a variety of movies and series bag coveted accolades and make a mark in the global entertainment industry. HBO & HBO Max emerged as the distributor to lead the winners’ list with 10 major wins.

Held on 13 March, 2022, the Los Angeles event turned out to be a major boost for television content and distributors. HBO and HBO Max surpassed the seven wins by Netflix and five by Apple TV Plus. The latter’s Ted Lasso continued the winning streak with Best Comedy in the Critics Choice, matching its Emmy winning category, as well as the Best Supporting Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Supporting Actress awards (Brett Goldstein) in the Critics Choice Award.

Succession, on the other hand, added the Critics Choice Award for Best Drama to its list of wins after the 2022 Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award in the same category. It also won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Kieran Culkin) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook) categories.

Record breaking Korean series, Squid Game, that gained massive viewership on Netflix, emerged winner in the Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor In a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae).

Movies that made a mark

The Netflix original film The Power of the Dog took home the highest honour of Best Film and Jane Campion was named the Best Director. Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast, set in Northern Ireland, emerged as another major winner with best original screenplay, acting ensemble and young actor/actress honours.

In what can be called the one of the cutest moments from the night, Minari’s Alan Kim presented Belfast‘s Jude Hill with the Best Young Actor honour. Hill went home a double winner with his on-screen dad Jamie Dornan joining him onstage to accept the award for Best Acting Ensemble. Dornan said, “Critics are not usually very nice to me. So this is a change. It doesn’t actually say Belfast on this, can I just make this clear, so this might not be right.”

Will Smith aced once again with his brilliant performance and won the Best Actor award for King Richard. Accepting the award Smith pointed towards Venus and Serena Williams and their sister and the film’s executive producer, Isha Price in the ballroom. He said, “Thank you for entrusting me with your story. What your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world. You all define the American dream.”

Beating the likes of Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci and Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Jessica Chastain won the big award for Best Actress for Eyes Of Tammy Faye, which was a major highlight.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the Critics Choice Awards ceremony was broadcast live on CW and TBS, as the evening unfolded with events in both Los Angeles and London. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) added the satellite location to include nominees who also attended the BAFTAs. Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel became a parade of stars and who’s who of the industry. The stars poured in for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Film

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kamiński West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Television

Best Drama Series

Evil (Paramount Plus)

For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus)

The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Best Movie Made for Television

Come From Away (Apple TV Plus)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (Paramount Plus)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Katja Herbers, Evil (Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez,Pose (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil (Paramount Plus)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Christine Lahti, Evil (Paramount Plus)

J Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry,Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure(HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano, Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang,Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney Plus)

William Jackson Harper, Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater, Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV Plus)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Plus)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney Plus)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.