‘Death on the Nile’: What you need to know about Gal Gadot’s latest movie

Death on the Nile is among Agatha Christie’s best-loved and most famous works, and its a sweeping mystery of love, jealously and betrayal is what we’re waiting for. Here’s a sneak peek of the 2022 rendition, starring Gal Gadot, no less..

Death On The Nile is based on the book of the same name by legendary English novelist Agatha Christie. The film was originally scheduled for release in 2019 but got delayed six times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to hit the theatres on 11 February 2022.

(Main image: © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image: ali fazal/@alifazal9/Instagram)

Here’s what we know so far about Death on the Nile

The plot

According to the official synopsis, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is on a vacation in Egypt, cruising on the River Nile in a “glamorous river steamer”. A grisly murder interrupts the lives of a couple on honeymoon and makes the the detective use his exceptional investigation skills to unmask the perpetrator.

“Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement,” reads the synopsis on the website of 20th Century Studios.

The cast of Death on the Nile

The huge ensemble of actors includes some of the best in the industry and has an international appeal with the likes of Fazal and Gadot (Linnet Ridgeway Doyle).

Prominent cast members include Annette Bening as Euphemia, Dawn French as Mrs Bowers, Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget, Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler, Tom Bateman as Bou, and Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne.

Others in important roles are Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort and Russell Brand as Doctor Ludwig Bessner.

Fazal thanks cast, Gadot reacts

Fazal, who plays Andrew Katchadourian, recently shared a post on Instagram, thanking the cast members and director Kenneth Branagh for the experience he had while working on the project.

In a special mention to Gadot, he thanked her too and shared a still from the film showing the two actors.

“DEATH ON THE NILE , in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters . Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with,” he wrote.

“We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine theres always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives. Working it just to make us look our pretty best. . I remember the hardwork that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn’t because we are artists and we dont just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here’s To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and peserverance. I sure as s**t look good here , and you too @gal_gadot . 🤓,” read the rest of his post.

Gadot commented on his post with a heart emoji. Several prominent personalities from Bollywood, such as Tahira Kashyap, Dino Morea, Siddhant Roy Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, also appreciated Fazal’s post.

The second of Branagh’s Christie films

Death on the Nile, by 20th Century Studios, is the second instalment of Branagh’s films based on Agatha Christie’s novels featuring illustrious fictional detective Poirot.

Other than directing the films, Branagh plays the pivotal role of Poirot.

The previous instalment, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), was a major success. This follow-up is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film reunites Branagh with the team with which he made Murder on the Orient Express.

The film’s screenplay has been written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel. It is produced by Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg and Kevin J. Walsh, while Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard are executive producers.

This film is the second big-screen adaptation of Death on the Nile, following the acclaimed 1978 movie starring Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.