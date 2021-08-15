Why DEEP should be on your Netflix must-watch list

DEEP is yet another Thai movie you need to add to your Netflix watchlist.

Netflix has made another good movie that you all need to watch. The science fiction film is a collaboration between new Thai directors and rising Thai actors. It is the first of its kind, especially of this scale, and was created by Bangkok University students to add another perspective to filmmaking.

In recent months, there have been many new Thai movies and shows on Netflix, and like how ‘Girl from Nowhere’ received love from many parts of the world, DEEP also has the ability to have that type of reach. From the new perspectives to a familiar concept, here are some reasons why DEEP should be on your watchlist.

