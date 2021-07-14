Home > Living > Film & TV
Emmy 2021 nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and more

Priyanka Lamba
Are you as excited for the 2021 Emmy’s as we are?

The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations were announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by actor and stand-up artist Cedric the Entertainer and will take place in Los Angeles’ Microsoft theatre on September 19.

The ceremony will go live on CBS at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (5.30 am IST on 20 September) and it can be streamed on Paramount+. While last year’s show was completely virtual, 2021 will have a limited live audience in the form of nominees and their guests.

In what seems like a promising race to the finish, HBO and HBO Max together received 130 nominations. Giving tough competition was Netflix, which tailed close with 129 nods. While Disney Plus received 71 nominations. Quite expectedly, Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian remained hot favourites, getting 24 nominations eachAnother Disney Plus show — a Marvel spin-off WandaVision — got 23 nods, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale received 21, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which got 20. 

Image: Courtesy IMDb

The nomination list also came with its share of surprises and snubs. The much-criticised Emily In Paris was nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category alongside favourites Ted Lasso, PEN15, The Flight Attendant and Black-ish. No nomination for Nicole Kidman’s performance in The Undoing also raised eyebrows. Many were also disappointed with Don Cheadle getting a nomination for a meagre appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Mj Rodriguez created history by becoming the first transgender artiste to earn a nomination in a major acting category. Rodriguez was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. Chinese-American Bowen Yang secured a spot in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the first SNL featured player to get a nomination in an acting category. British actress Michaela Coel’s brilliant performance in I May Destroy You got her a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie race. Netflix blockbuster Bridegerton earned a total of 12 nods, including one for British actor Regé-Jean Page in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Image: Courtesy Netflix

Apart from the limited live audience, this year’s Emmy’s will be different from its predecessor in one more way — it will be more inclusive for gender non-conforming individuals. The Television Academy’s Board of Governors recently announced this change, which means that a nominee or winner can request to be addressed with a gender-neutral title like ‘Performer’ on their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette.

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Emmy nominations: 

Outstanding Drama Series 

The Boys 

Bridgerton 

The Crown 

The Mandalorian 

Lovecraft Country 

Pose 

The Handmaid’s Tale 

This Is Us 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton 

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 

Billy Porter, Pose 

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country 

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason 

Josh O’Connor, The Crown 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 

Emma Corrin, The Crown 

Olivia Colman, The Crown 

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment 

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country 

Mj Rodriguez, Pose 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country 

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale 

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale 

John Lithgow, Perry Mason 

Tobias Menzies, The Crown 

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian 

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

Gillian Anderson, The Crown 

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown 

Emerald Fennell, The Crown 

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country 

Outstanding Comedy Series 

black-ish 

Cobra Kai 

Pen15 

Emily in Paris 

Hacks 

Ted Lasso 

The Flight Attendant 

The Kominsky Method 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series 

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso 

Anthony Anderson, black-ish 

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method 

William H. Macy, Shameless 

Kenan Thompson, Kenan 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series 

Aidy Bryant, Shrill 

Jean Smart, Hacks 

Allison Janney, Mom 

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant 

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series 

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live 

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live 

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso 

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso 

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso 

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso 

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method 

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live 

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live 

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live 

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso 

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso 

Outstanding Limited Series 

Mare of Easttown 

I May Destroy You 

WandaVision 

The Queen’s Gambit 

The Underground Railroad 

Outstanding Television Movie 

Uncle Frank 

Sylvie’s Love 

Oslo 

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia 

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Paul Bettany, WandaVision 

Hugh Grant, The Undoing 

Ewan McGregor, Halston 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton 

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown 

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You 

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit 

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision 

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton 

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton 

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit 

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown 

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown 

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown 

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision 

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton 

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton 

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series 

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country 

Charles Dance, The Crown 

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian 

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian 

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series 

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale 

Claire Foy, The Crown 

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us 

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series 

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live 

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live 

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live 

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live 

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live 

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method 

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series 

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live 

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live 

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show 

Jane Adams, Hacks 

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist 

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show 

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series 

A Black Lady Sketch Show 

Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding Variety Talk Series 

Conan 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 

Jimmy Kimmel Live 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

Outstanding Competition Program 

The Amazing Race 

Nailed It! 

RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Top Chef 

The Voice 

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program 

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye 

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! 

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef 

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank 

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Netflix HBO the crown Ted Lasso 2021 Emmy nominations the mandalorian
