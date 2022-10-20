‘Food Affair with Mark Wiens’ set to premiere this November on HBO GO

The famous food vlogger based in Thailand finally has his own show. Food Affair with Mark Wiens will take audiences on a culinary journey through the country of Singapore from the country’s many hawker stalls to fine dining restos.

Mark Wiens is well-known for being a food vlogger and a “full-time eater”, taking his YouTube audience around the globe with him as he tries various mouth-watering cuisines. You might also know him as one of the owners of Phed Mark, a play on the Thai phrase “very spicy” and his name, which exclusively serves pad krapao in varying spice levels. Now, Wiens is exploring the rich culinary history of Singapore in his new HBO GO show Food Affair with Mark Wiens.

Discover the stories and the people behind Singapore’s hawker stalls and Michelin-starred restaurants in Food Affair with Mark Wiens

Set to premiere on November 18 on HBO GO, Food Affair with Mark Wiens will be a six-episode series where Mark explores the abundant culinary treasures of Singapore with guests from fine dining chefs to hawker heroes. Mark has his work cut out for him since Singapore is home to more than 50 Michelin-starred establishments and over 60 Bib Gourmand restaurants, not to mention the abundant street food and hawker stalls that many frequent.

“In addition to eating lots of delicious food and exploring the cultural diversity of cuisine in Singapore,” Mark said, “It was most rewarding to learn the stories of each restaurant owner and how they have followed their passion (sometimes against many challenges), which is truly reflected in the taste of their food. It’s undeniable that food is at the centre of all our lives, and that’s what brought us all together.”

Of course, it goes without saying that you’re definitely going to be hungry after watching an episode. You’ve been warned.

Food Affair with Mark Wiens premieres on HBO GO on November 18. New episodes will drop on the following Fridays.