Prime Video is making ‘God Of War’ into a TV series

Prepare for more grunts, growls, utterances of “Boy”, and father-son drama: Amazon has announced that it’s going to turn the iconic God of War videogame franchise into a TV series.

We’ve all grown to love Kratos ever since we were introduced to him in the first God of War game in 2005. So we can’t wait to see how the iconic character gets portrayed on the screen. Series adaptations based on video games have also become quite the rage lately, what with the success of The Witcher as well as the recent news of an adaptation of the popular Warhammer 40,000 video game being greenlit, yet again, for Prime Video.

What will the Prime Video series based on the God of War game franchise be about?

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

It’s being reported that the series will mostly be based on the plotline of the 2018 God of War game reboot. Unlike the previous games, the 2018 reboot was based on Norse mythology and set in the realm of Midgard in ancient Scandinavia. Besides Kratos, this game also featured a new character – his son Atreus. The basic premise of the game follows both Kratos and Atreus exploring Midgard and following Faye’s (Kratos’ late wife) last wishes while battling Norse gods and monsters.

What is the God of War game franchise about?

The God of War video games are exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation consoles. The first game in the series came out in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and was a blockbuster hit, received critical acclaim, and won many Game of the Year awards. The sequel, God of War 2, came out in 2007 and received the same acclaim as its prequel. These games were followed by God of War 3 and God of War: Ascension on the PS3. This first iteration of the games was loosely based on Greek mythology, and features Greek Gods like Zeus, Aphrodite, and Poseidon in prominent roles.

The franchise was later rebooted in 2018 for the next-gen of consoles with God of War coming out on the PS4, and God of War Ragnarök releasing for both PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/@PlayStation)