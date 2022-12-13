The 2023 Golden Globes nominations are here

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards are finally here. White Lotus and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once are some of the major nominees and Brendan Fraser is nominated despite the fact he said he won’t be attending. Read on for the complete list of nominees.

Golden Globes marks the first major awards of the 2023 season. After missing out on a television slot for the 2022 ceremony, the awards will return to NBC on 10 January 2023. The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Who will be the host of Golden Globes 2023?

Emmy Award-winner Jerrod Carmichael will be the host of the main ceremony to be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the US.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said on 8 December.

Who announced the nominations and where?

The nominations were announced by George Lopez and Selenis Leyva, stars of the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2022– ). They, along with Hoehne presented the five nominees for each of the 27 award categories.

The announcement of the Golden Globe nominees was made live at 5:35 am PT (7:05 pm IST) on NBC’s Today show. The event was streamed on Peacock and was also available on NBC TV Channel and online with cable.

Which films and TV shows earned Golden Globes 2023 nominations?

The Golden Globes recognise the best in cinema and television. Most of the top honours are given in two separate sections — drama and musical or comedy — for both films and TV shows.

Among the TV shows, The White Lotus season 2 won nominations in multiple categories. Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham got acting nods while the show itself was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Giving stiff competition to HBO’s The White Lotus is Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Besides a nod in Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, the critically acclaimed serial-killer show also earned nominations for Richard Jenkins, Evan Peters, and Niecy Nash-Betts in acting categories.

HBO’s House of the Dragon received only one nomination — Best Television Series – Drama. The hit high-fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019), was at the top of everyone’s predictions among the television honours for the Golden Globes 2023.

The show’s first season, which ended on 23 October, has been hailed by fans of George R.R. Martin’s books as well as critics.

Interestingly, Game of Thrones received eight Golden Globe nominations throughout its run, but it won only once when Peter Dinklage bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film in 2012.

Among the films, Everything Everywhere All at Once grabbed a nod in almost every category and so did The Banshees of Inisherin. While the former got a total of six nominations, the latter received eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a nod each for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles in any motion picture.

One of the most significant nominations for Everything Everywhere All at Once came for Michelle Yeoh in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category. Earlier in December 2022, Yeoh was named by TIME magazine as the Icon of the Year 2022. The recognition came for the outstanding reception of her film, which underlines her incredible star power as one of the biggest Asian actors in the world.

Among the films nominated in the Best Motion Picture — Drama are Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár and Avatar: The Way of Water. Alongside heavy favourite The Banshees of Inisherin, those in the Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical include Margot Robbie-starrer Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the animation film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

RRR gets coveted nominations

Tollywood action-musical RRR bagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Non-English Language Film. Of the Indian entries nominated in the non-English language category, only Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982) won the award.

RRR was also nominated in Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Here’s the complete list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees in all categories

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Olivia Colman — Empire Of Light

Viola Davis — The Woman King

Ana De Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jackman — The Son

Bill Nighy — Living

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle Of Sadness

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu

Emma Thompson — Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

RRR

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field — Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz — Babylon

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing

Music by: Taylor Swift

Lyrics by: — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Music by: Alexandre Desplat

Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

Music by: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Lyrics by: — Lady Gaga, Bloodpop

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

Music by: M.M. Keeravani

Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Emma D’arcy — House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Wednesday

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short — Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under The Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Julia Garner — Ozark

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry