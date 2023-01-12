Golden Globe Awards 2023: Wins by Ozark, Elvis, and other major highlights

The 80th Golden Globe Awards was special in many ways. Not only was it the night that kickstarts Hollywood’s annual award season, but this year was also the first time the event was being broadcast on television after 2021. Wondering who were the Golden Globe winners at this year’s event? Keep scrolling.

Last year’s event was surrounded by several controversies. It was taken off-air as many celebrities criticised the event for lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the gala night. Other cases of alleged corruption and lack of professionalism also plagued the Golden Globe awards.

The Golden Globes Awards 2023 was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, with several awards being presented by Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino.

Celebrating the best works on celluloid and television, the awards were presented to the best film and television in 2022. The ceremony was broadcast on a weekday.

Major highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023

‘RRR’ wins best song

Indian film RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” won best song in the motion picture category. M.M. Keeravani composed the high-energy track from the SS Rajamouli film and the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. It beat Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win in the category. This became big news as Golden Globe Awards found itself in the midst of controversies over inclusivity and diverse representation in 2022.

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Ryan Murphy conferred Carol Burnett Award

Acclaimed television writer Ryan Murphy was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievements in the realm of TV by Pose actor Billy Porter. Murphy also invited MJ Rodriguez as he received a standing ovation from the audience.

The Golden Globe Awards became a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community as the winner mentioned Rodriguez, Porter, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope and said, “It’s hard to be an LGBTQ kid in America… These people I mentioned are examples of possibility.”

Ukrainian President addresses Golden Globe audience

During the award ceremony, legendary actor Sean Penn introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who joined via video call, to address the star-studded gathering. Penn, who had recently gifted one of his Oscars to the President, said, “Freedom to dream is not only a luxury,” before presenting the video speech.

Zelenskyy added, “There will be no third world war. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on Ukrainian land.”

Eddie Murphy receives Cecil B. DeMille Award

American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award presented by Tracy Morgan. The emotional presenter credited Murphy for inspiring him to do comedy.

Murphy said, “I’ve been in show business for 46 years — in film for 40 — so this was a long time in the making. Thank you,” adding, “There is a blueprint to success that you can follow. Three things you have to do: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth!”

Here are the Golden Globe winners across various categories

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan for She Said

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actor— Television series

John Lithgow in The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce in The Crown

John Turturro in Severance

Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler in Barry

Best original score —Motion picture

Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

Best original song — Motion picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Comedy or musical:

Donald Glover in Atlanta

Bill Hader in Barry

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Comedy or musical

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Jean Smart in Hacks

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or comedy

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver for White Noise

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or comedy

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best motion picture — Animated

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama

Austin Butler for Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama

Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon

Laura Linney in Ozark

Zendaya in Euphoria

Imelda Staunton in The Crown

Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily

Best supporting actress— Television series

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Julia Garner in Ozark

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett for Tár

Olivia Colman for Empire of Light

Viola Davis for The Woman King

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Best motion picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best screenplay — Motion picture

Todd Field for Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans

Best director— Motion picture

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a television limited series or motion picture made for television

F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson in The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird

Richard Jenkins in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television limited series or motion picture made for television

Claire Danes in Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus

Best performance by an actress in a television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy

Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

Lily James in Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts in Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Best performance by an actor in a television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Taron Egerton in Black Bird

Colin Firth in The Staircase

Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Drama

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

Diego Luna in Andor

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Adam Scott in Severance

Best television series — Musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best television series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best motion picture — Musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best motion picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick