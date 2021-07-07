Our favourite source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite is back! Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, streaming in Thailand this 8 July 2021.

The Gossip Girl 2021 official trailer

Whilst teasers and tidbits have been revealed over the past few months, the time of its launch has finally come. The highly-anticipated ‘Gossip Girl’ in its reboot will premiere in Thailand at the same time as in the US on Thursday 8 July on HBO GO. Find the trailer below:

What themes will the Gossip Girl reboot take on?

Developed by the writer and executive producer of the original show, Joshua Safran aims to take us back to the Upper East Side for this reboot, featuring a new generation of New York private school teenagers. The show is set nine years after the original Gossip Girl website went dark, and will explore how social media (as well as New York itself) have changed over this time period.

Who’s playing who?

Whilst we don’t know a whole lot about each character yet, the cast has been confirmed. It will star Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Eli Brown as Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Evan Mock as Akeno ‘Aki’ Menzies, Zion Moreno as Luna La, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, and Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan in its central roles.

From the few images that have been released already, it appears that fashion plays an important part in the show once again, with the already easily-recognisable school uniforms taking centre stage. Brooding looks and sassy interventions look to be taking place, too, and what stands out more than anything else is the inclusion of a more culturally diverse cast this time around. We’re also spotting a fair share of pink hair (and complete buzz cuts).

Where can I watch it?

We’re excited to see how the drama (and the parties and the steps of the Met and the scandals) will play out. Stream the new ‘Gossip Girl’ show from 8 July onwards here.