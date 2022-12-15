facebook
Living
15 Dec 2022 11:48 AM

Henry Cavill is Superman no more 

Eric E. Surbano

Remember when it was announced Henry Cavill would be back as Superman? Yeah, so that’s not happening anymore.

A few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter published an article saying that Wonder Woman 3 was pretty much dead because it didn’t fit with the vision new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran envisioned. It seemed that they were trying to close the book on the Snyderverse, which put in jeopardy the highly-anticipated return of Henry Cavill as Superman.

Well, it’s official (again): Henry Cavill won’t be coming back to don the cape. 

 

DC Shakeup: Henry Cavill won’t return to the role of Superman despite being announced a few months ago

Both James Gunn and Henry Cavill confirmed the news on social media today. A few days ago, Gunn tweeted that Superman was a “big priority” for the studio, and today, he confirmed that a film was on the slate. However, he said, “Our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.” He continued to tweet, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Henry Cavill then went on Instagram to confirm that he had met with Gunn and Safran and said, “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.” Cavill revealed that the studio told him to announce his return back in October prior to Gunn and Safran coming on board, which is why the “news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.” This also comes pretty much on the heels of his cameo appearance in Black Adam and the announcement that he’ll be back for a Man of Steel sequel. 

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” Cavill continued. “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Cavill ended his statement with a heartfelt thank-you to his fans and a goodbye to the character: “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.” 

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
